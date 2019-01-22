Former party boy Calum Best is visiting schools to teach kids about mindfulness

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The former CBB star has swapped hangovers for helping people - and is "honoured" to be working with the NSPCC.

Calum Best has swapped falling out of nightclubs for giving motivational talks to schoolchildren - and he couldn't be happier.

The 37-year-old visited Heart to explain how he came about inventing his BestMe Life range of life planners and journals, adding that a variation he came up with youngsters has been adopted by the NSPCC.

"I couldn't be more proud if I tried. I created a product from my heart, the Best Me Life Buddy for kids, and for the NSPCC to see it, and to like it means the world to me."

Calum added that he also spends a lot of time at Childline's HQ, and while he isn't qualified to deal with the thousands of calls the charity receives each day, he is proud to use his profile to fundraise and increase awareness.

But it seems he doesn't just inspire adults to dig deep and donate, he's also been identified as a great role model for kids.

He proudly added: "Tomorrow I'm going to a school to speak on behalf of the NSPCC and hopefully with this tool teach them to be more mindful of themselves and hopefully other people."

Today Calum told Jamie and Lucy that he's pleased to have swapped hangovers for a more wholesome existence.

He said: "Everyone has their journey and this is what I had to go through.

"I'm 37 now and I've got my hellraiser days out of me, but you've got to grow up.

"You've got to do things and I wanted to create things that helped me but helped other people."