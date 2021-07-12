What countries might be added to the green list at the next review?

Later this week, the government are due to conduct another review of the UK's travel lists.

This will be the third review of the 'green', 'amber', and 'red' lists, which all have different rules for Brits travelling to.

The last review saw the likes of Ibiza and Mallorca added to the green list, and there have been several countries highlighted as possible contenders for the next update.

Here's what we know about what countries could be added.

What countries will be added to the green list?

Currently, we don't know what countries might be added to the green list, or if any countries will be added at all.

However, 12 countries have been highlighted as possible contenders by former BA strategist Robert Boyle, which are as follows:

Italy Bulgaria Germany Canada Austria Latvia Lithuania Poland Switzerland Slovakia Hong Kong Taiwan

The metrics Mr Boyle uses to make his predictions include whether seven-day infection rates are below 20 per 100,000 people, fewer than 1.5 per cent of Covid tests are returning positive results, and high vaccination rates.

Will Ibiza and Mallorca stay on the green list?

The Balearic Islands were added to the green list at the last update, and many Brits have been wondering whether they will stay at the next review.

We don't yet know whether they will stay on the green list, but the government previously stressed that green list countries are subject to change.

They said: "The Government will not hesitate to act immediately should the data show that countries risk ratings have changed."

What countries are currently on the green list?

The full green list is as follows: