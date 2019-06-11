When was the Peter Pan 50p coin collection launched and where can you buy it?

The collection has a number of characters featured on the coins. Picture: The Westminster Collection

The limited edition collection is on The Westminster Collection and is incredibly popular

A brand new coin collection by The Westminster Collection has just launched and it features multiple 50ps with different characters from the film Peter Pan.

The Westminster Collection have just launched the new collection and they bring J. M. Barrie's story to life.

If you invest in the coins then you'll be doing some good as the Royal Mint will donate to Great Ormond Street Hospital every time a purchase is made.

But when was the collection launched, how much do they cost and what characters feature on the coins? We reveal all...

How much do the coins cost?

Some of the cheaper coins, the metal base ones start from just £6.25.

The sterling silver fifty pence coins will set you back a pricier £65.

Gold Peter Pan coins are also available, however, these will cost you a whopping £995 each.

When was the collection launched and how can I buy them?

The collection launched today, June 11 and is currently in high demand.

You can buy the coins here on the Westminster Collection website.

What characters are on the coins?

Some of the different characters featured are Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Tick-Tock the Crocodile, Tinkerbell, Wendy and Nana.

The images are David Wyatt's illustrations, and the gold, silver and base metal ones will be engraved.

Silver proof coins will have colour illustrations