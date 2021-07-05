Will social distancing end on July 19?

What will the rules on social distancing be in England from July 19? Here's what we know about what will happen after 'Freedom Day'.

Boris Johnson is set to confirm later today that the July 19 date of lockdown-easing in England will go ahead as planned.

The original June 21 date was pushed back due to concerns over the Delta variant, but reports have suggested 'Freedom Day' will go ahead in two weeks.

The fourth and final stage of lockdown-easing will see the return of large events, as well as unlimited outdoor and indoor gatherings.

There have been questions over whether social distancing guidance will remain in some settings - here's what we know about what the rules might be.

It is expected that all legal limits on social contact will be lifted on 'Freedom Day'.

Currently, the '1m+' rule is in force in some hospitality settings, but this is expected to be lifted on July 19. Therefore, bars and pubs should be able to serve customers at the bar, rather than just operating table service.

What will the other rules be on July 19?

While nothing has been confirmed, it is expected that large events like festivals will be able to operate again, and we will also see the return of nightclubs.

Wedding and sports venues will also be able to have unlimited capacity, and people will be able to mix indoors and outdoors with as many people as they like.

It is also expected that the rules on face masks will be dropped on that date, meaning it will be up to the individual on whether or not to wear them.