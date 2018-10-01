Woman shares story of befriending lonely OAP who hadn’t had a conversation in MONTHS

Abigail Davies shared her story on Twitter after she struck up a conversation with an elderly gentleman in a cafe.

Twitter user Abigail Davies has been praised for her random act of kindness after recently sharing the story of an elderly man that she men in a cafe.

She started to talk to the gentleman and discovered that it is the first proper conversation he had shared in months.

The small gesture has been praised by many on the social media site who have said that Abigail's simple act has really inspired them to make a difference.

Saw an elderly man sitting alone in a cafe so asked if I could join him. We spoke for 2 hours & he shared some fascinating war stories. As he left he told me that's the first proper convo he's had for months and thanked me. Same time next week, John boy.

What a start to the day💚 — A b i g a i l (@swanabi) September 26, 2018

The sports writer said: 'Saw an elderly man sitting alone in a cafe so asked if I could join him. We spoke for 2 hours & he shared some fascinating war stories.

'As he left he told me that's the first proper convo he's had for months and thanked me. Same time next week, John boy. What a start to the day'

Many other Twitter users usefully pointed out that if people were inspired by Abigail's story that they could volunteer to lend time and companionship to the elderly through Age UK.

