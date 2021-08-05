Woman furious after Alexa 'spoils' girlfriend's birthday surprise to Paris

5 August 2021, 10:40 | Updated: 5 August 2021, 11:05

A woman was left fuming about her Amazon Alexa
A woman was left fuming about her Amazon Alexa. Picture: Alamy

A smart speaker spoiled one woman's surprise birthday gift for her partner.

A woman has shared her fury after her smart speaker ruined a surprise birthday treat she was planning.

The anonymous woman took to Reddit to explain that she had been planning an extra special trip for her other half.

"My girlfriend's birthday is in September,” she wrote.

A birthday surprise was spoiled by Alexa
A birthday surprise was spoiled by Alexa. Picture: Alamy

“I thought of the perfect gift: a weekend in Disneyland Paris, she had never been and wanted to go very much. What a match.

"After patting myself on the shoulder for being the best girlfriend for thinking of a great gift, I wrote the date and the activity on my calendar. I'm very bad at keeping my dates right so my phone's calendar is literally my best friend.

"We just moved into our new (and first) apartment and decided to include Alexa in our home.

"She is funny and we are like kids demanding everything to her. I tried out the calendar option ‘Alexa, what do I have to do today?’ She replies ‘Nothing’ because well I'm not that busy on a Sunday.”

The woman then decided to try out a ‘real answer’ and asked her smart speaker what she was doing on the day of her girlfriend’s birthday.

But Alexa ‘destroyed’ the surprise when she answered: “On this date you have GF birthday + Disneyland”.

The woman continued: “Just like that, my gf who loooooooves surprises, was spoiled by Alexa.

"She was so disappointed in me, I hope she will still come with me!"

An Alexa 'ruined' a woman's birthday surprise
An Alexa 'ruined' a woman's birthday surprise. Picture: Alamy

Reddit users were divided over the incident, with one person writing: "What made you think asking that was a good idea."

Trying to reassure her, a second wrote: “It’s literally still surprising, the timing is just a little off. But could’ve been played off as being on purpose.

“The girlfriend will hopefully still be just as excited and grateful because this was very thoughtful!"

While a third agreed: "I’m still sure she’s happy. That’s still a big surprise, and something to look forward too."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There has been a major travel list update

UK travel update: Full list of countries added to green and amber lists in major holiday boost

News

A few countries could move to the UK's red list this week

List of countries which could move to England's 'red' travel list this week

News

The orangutan new exactly what to do with the glasses after they were dropped into the enclosure

Incredible moment orangutan puts on woman's sunglasses after she drops them in enclosure
A woman has refused to change her son's name

Woman caught in family feud as she refuses to change son's surname after remarrying
Things are set to heat up later this month

UK weather: Forecasters predict 30C Mediterranean heatwave could hit Britain this month

News

Trending on Heart

Who will be dumped from the Love Island villa tonight?

Love Island first look: Who will be dumped from the villa tonight?

TV & Movies

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix has made it to the diving semi finals

First Dates star Fred Sirieix 'so proud' as daughter Andrea makes it to Olympic final

Celebrities

How tall is Love Island star Toby Aromolaran?

How tall is Love Island star Toby Aromolaran?

TV & Movies

Daniel Radcliffe said he wants to play Sirius Black in a Harry Potter reboot

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe wants to play Sirius Black or Lupin in reboot

TV & Movies

Does Faith Dingle have cancer? Here's what we know about the Emmerdale character

Emmerdale spoilers: Does Faith Dingle have cancer and what is rheumatoid arthritis?

TV & Movies

Who recoupled on Love Island last night? Here's the full list of new couples

Love Island recoupling last night: Who are the latest couples and was anyone dumped?

TV & Movies