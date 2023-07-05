Woman furious after 'helpful' neighbour cuts down plants while she's on holiday

A Mumsnet user was horrified after she trusted a neighbour to water her plants while she was on holiday...

A woman has complained about her neighbour after they took it upon themselves to completely change her garden.

The drama started when the anonymous woman went on holiday and asked her next door neighbour to water her plants.

But they took things a little too far when they decided to completely weed the garden and hacked away her roses.

Taking to Mumsnet, she explained: “We were away on holiday for 10 days and had asked our neighbour to water the plants in the green house whilst we were away.

“Turns out she did a lot more than what we had asked for – the entire garden was completely weeded, plants and shrubs shaped and manicured, we were shocked and genuinely grateful, she did not have to do any of this.”

She went on to explain that she had cut down all the roses to plant her own beautiful rose bush.

“Did she cut them all down so she could plant in her garden?” asked the anonymous poster.

“We have five different roses shrubs/climbers in different areas of the garden, she has cut most of them to none.

“Before we left they were all in full bloom, very leafy, big shrubs with abundant flowers taking up a lot of space.

“Yes they did look a bit wild and overgrown, but we always went for the wild cottage garden look instead of the perfectly manicured look, and June/July is the time roses really grow and flourish.

“From the short conversation we had after we came back it sounded like she thinks she has done us a favour.”

After admitting she feels ‘bitter’ about the situation, the Mumsnet user asked for advice from other users.

One person said: “Is it possible she felt they intruded on her garden and took the opportunity to cut them right back? Or that they made her view look untidy? Neither are an excuse but wondering her motivation!”

Someone else suggested: “I don’t think there’s anything to be done. The roses will recover. Just do not ask her again!”

While a third added: “Just ask her why she did it.”