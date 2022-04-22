Woman demands neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are 'too noisy'

22 April 2022, 11:57 | Updated: 22 April 2022, 11:58

A woman has complained about the noise from her neighbours
A woman has complained about the noise from her neighbours. Picture: Getty Images

A mum has asked for advice after complaining that her neighbour's children are 'too loud'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman has divided opinion after she complained about her neighbour’s children making too much noise.

The anonymous Mumsnet user, who’s in her 40s, explained that she had lived in a ‘quiet, semi-rural steading conversion’ surrounded by a small number of houses in converted farm buildings for over 20 years.

But while it used to be ‘blissfully quiet’, a young family with toddlers moved into the last working farm building two years ago.

The woman, who has teenagers herself, said: "They are so very loud.

Would you complain if your neighbours were being noisy in the garden
Would you complain if your neighbours were being noisy in the garden. Picture: Alamy

“Their conversion forms a courtyard, and they just treat the courtyard as another room of the house."

“They usually have double doors open, TV or music on, shouting from one side to the other.

“It carries right through the area. There is no getting away from it, even going for a walk in the previously quiet fields."

Reaching out for advice, the woman then asked whether she was ‘entitled’ and should just ‘suck it up’.

Unsurprisingly, other users were quick to comment on the post, with many agreeing she was being unreasonable.

“They aren’t doing anything wrong. They are living in their property,” said one person.

A woman has been criticised for complaining about her neighbours' children
A woman has been criticised for complaining about her neighbours' children. Picture: Alamy

Someone else said: "I think you are being unreasonable unless they're out there late at night. We don't have a garden as we live in a flat, the very second we do have one I plan to use it as much as possible."

While a third sarcastically added: “You should definitely ask them to stop using their own property, how absolutely vile of them.”.

The original poster later defended her stance, writing: “Happy to accept if I am being unreasonable, but to put it in perspective I am inside with the windows closed, my kids downstairs watching TV, and I can hear the neighbours and their TV louder than what’s inside my own house.”

And many people were quick to defend her, with one writing: “I sympathise, my neighbour has four married daughters who visit regularly with their families and are so loud, they don’t talk to each other, they shout and their children argue and scream.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Co-op are making the change in a bid to help reduce food waste

Co-op removes 'use-by' dates from all yoghurts in a bid to stop food waste
Katrina Ridley has been discussing sustainability with her guests on The Rethinkers

The Rethinkers podcast: Katrina Ridley on how to live more sustainably

Celebrities

A couple have divided opinions after refusing to change their seats on a flight

Couple sparks debate after refusing to swap seats with 'scared' child during flight
If you're strategic, you may be able to maximise your holiday time this year... (stock images)

How to get 38 days off with 15 days annual leave for your summer holiday this year
Mattell have released a new Barbie inspired by the Queen

The Queen gets her own Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Trending on Heart

Nadia and Denise clashed on Loose Women earlier today

Loose Women's Denise Welch and Nadia Sawalha clash over the royal family

TV & Movies

The Selling Sunset cast earn huge commissions from the houses they sell

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

TV & Movies

Who is Emma Hernan?

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Chelsea has joined the cast of Selling Sunset

Who is Selling Sunset's British agent Chelsea Lazkani?

TV & Movies

Emma Hernan works at The Oppenheim Group

What is Selling Sunset star Emma Herman's net worth?

Celebrities

Tom Parker's fans have raised thousands of pounds in his memory

Tom Parker’s fans raise £63,000 in his memory

Celebrities

The Thief His Wife and The Canoe

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe: How John Darwin’s lies were nearly discovered by his son

TV & Movies

Chrishell and Jason split up last year

Why did Selling Sunset's Jason and Chrishell split?

TV & Movies

Chrishell Stause's net worth revealed

Chrishell Staus net worth: how much does the Selling Sunset star earn?

TV & Movies

Catherine Tyldesley has given birth

Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley announces she’s given birth with sweet picture

Celebrities

Kirin Kotecha was played by Rish Shah in Emmerdale

Who played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale and where is he now?

TV & Movies

Ella Ding and Brent Vitiello are rumoured to be dating after MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia's Ella Ding speaks out on romance rumours with Brent Vitiello

TV & Movies

Alice Liveing is the ninth guest on Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Alice Liveing joins Anna Whitehouse for episode nine

Celebrities

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe viewers have the same thoughts on the finale

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe viewers 'furious' over final Anne Darwin scenes

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her coral midi dress

Celebrities