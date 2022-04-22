Woman demands neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are 'too noisy'

A woman has complained about the noise from her neighbours. Picture: Getty Images

A mum has asked for advice after complaining that her neighbour's children are 'too loud'.

A woman has divided opinion after she complained about her neighbour’s children making too much noise.

The anonymous Mumsnet user, who’s in her 40s, explained that she had lived in a ‘quiet, semi-rural steading conversion’ surrounded by a small number of houses in converted farm buildings for over 20 years.

But while it used to be ‘blissfully quiet’, a young family with toddlers moved into the last working farm building two years ago.

The woman, who has teenagers herself, said: "They are so very loud.

Would you complain if your neighbours were being noisy in the garden. Picture: Alamy

“Their conversion forms a courtyard, and they just treat the courtyard as another room of the house."

“They usually have double doors open, TV or music on, shouting from one side to the other.

“It carries right through the area. There is no getting away from it, even going for a walk in the previously quiet fields."

Reaching out for advice, the woman then asked whether she was ‘entitled’ and should just ‘suck it up’.

Unsurprisingly, other users were quick to comment on the post, with many agreeing she was being unreasonable.

“They aren’t doing anything wrong. They are living in their property,” said one person.

A woman has been criticised for complaining about her neighbours' children. Picture: Alamy

Someone else said: "I think you are being unreasonable unless they're out there late at night. We don't have a garden as we live in a flat, the very second we do have one I plan to use it as much as possible."

While a third sarcastically added: “You should definitely ask them to stop using their own property, how absolutely vile of them.”.

The original poster later defended her stance, writing: “Happy to accept if I am being unreasonable, but to put it in perspective I am inside with the windows closed, my kids downstairs watching TV, and I can hear the neighbours and their TV louder than what’s inside my own house.”

And many people were quick to defend her, with one writing: “I sympathise, my neighbour has four married daughters who visit regularly with their families and are so loud, they don’t talk to each other, they shout and their children argue and scream.”