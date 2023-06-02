World’s first seven-star waterpark to open in Europe this summer

The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa is set to open in June. Picture: The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa

The £50million attraction in Hungary features 21 pools, a huge water tower slide, and a full spa.

The world's first ever seven-star waterpark is set to open in Europe this summer.

Catering to families who want a slice of luxury alongside their splash pads, the RQ Water Experience Park and Spa boasts an eye-watering 21 pools and bathing areas, water slides, and a full spa with treatments on offer.

Located in the city of Győr, northwest Hungary, the impressive hot spot will unlock its gates on 17th June to eager visitors looking for a special day out with the family.

Keen swimmers and sunbathers can expect crystal clear waters, lush greenery, children's play areas, bars, restaurants and tons of spots to relax and swim.

The European waterpark cost £50million. Picture: The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa

But if waterparks mean whizzing into a plunge pool at full speed for you, a thrilling experience is still on offer with a ride on the main attraction – a huge water tower slide.

Areas of the park will also be themed to celebrate Hungarian culture, with one special part dedicated to soda water in honour of Hungarian scientist Anyos Jedlik who reportedly invented the fizzy drink.

The seven-star waterpark features a full spa. Picture: The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa

Daily News Hungary reported the exciting leisure facility cost a whopping £50million to build, which comes in at over €60million.

The "game changer" attraction is thought to be the most expensive spa ever built in the country and is expected to top the charts when it comes to state-of-the-art waterparks.

The park's main attraction will be a huge water tower slide. Picture: The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa

From the UK, a short flight to Hungarian capital Budapest takes you within a one-hour drive of the RQ Water Experience Park and Spa.

Both Bratislava in Slovakia and Vienna in Austria are also around a one-hour drive from the European attraction.

The luxury park will celebrate Hungarian culture. Picture: The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa

CGI videos of the waterpark have teased excited customers on the run up to the big opening but more information is scheduled to be revealed in the next two weeks.

