Exact date Britain could be 'hotter than Barcelona' as Spring scorcher sweeps the country

21 March 2022, 09:03 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 09:44

Temperatures look set to stay warm this week (stock images)
Temperatures look set to stay warm this week (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather: forecasters have predicted that parts of the country could be as much as 5C hotter than Barcelona this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brits look set to enjoy even more sunshine this week as a 'Spring scorcher' sweeps the country.

Listen now on Global Player: Ukraine’s Hidden Voices with Amanda Holden, hear the untold stories of those caught in the conflict

Forecasters have predicted that it could be a whopping 5C hotter than Barcelona in some parts of Britain later this week.

The Mercury hit 20C in Kinlochewe, north-west Scotland, on Saturday, and the DailyStar reports that forecasters at Netweather are predicting a similar warm day tomorrow (Tuesday March 22).

Temperatures could reach as high as 18C in London on Tuesday, and forecasters have said Wednesday could also see similar weather.

This weekend saw temperatures soar in parts of the country
This weekend saw temperatures soar in parts of the country. Picture: Alamy

By comparison, the temperature in Barcelona looks set to be around 13C at that time.

A forecaster said: "As the southerly winds continue to push northwards through Tuesday and Wednesday, those temperatures are going to surge significantly.

"Tuesday - a fine day with some sunshine - maybe a few isolated showers developing through the afternoon but most of you will have a dry day though.

"Temperatures will reach a high of 19 degrees C in London, 15 degrees C in Glasgow and 14 degrees C in Belfast."

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, added that it may even be warmer later in the week.

He said: "We are expecting a very pleasant spell of spring weather.

"It is certainly going to bring the warmest spell of weather so far this year in time for the spring equinox.

"We expect plenty of sunshine through the next week, and there is a chance that we see 21C in parts."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teenage girl dies after e-scooter she was riding collides with a van in east London

UK & World

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters receive first England call-ups

Child Q report: Met Police culture 'under scrutiny again' after case of schoolgirl strip-searched by officers, says policing minister

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

TV & Movies

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities

Dom was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’

TV & Movies

The Dancing on Ice final is not on this week

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

Lifestyle

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money

Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in

TV & Movies

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle