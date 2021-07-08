Government scrap isolation for double vaccinated Brits returning to England from amber countries

Grant Shapps announced in the House of Commons today the new guidelines on travel to amber-list countries. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The guidance in place for travel to and from amber list countries will be scrapped on July 19, Grant Shapps has announced.

People travelling back from countries on the amber list will not be required to self-isolate on their return to England.

This new guidance will come into place on July 19, also known as 'Freedom Day'.

Grant Shapps announced the news in the House of Commons today, adding that holidaymakers and other people travelling overseas will still need to have a negative PCR test prior to their outbound and returning flights.

The Travel Secretary said: "I can confirm today from 19 July UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to England."

People will be able to travel to amber list countries without isolating from July 19. Picture: Getty

Shapps said thanks to the vaccination programme we are "now in a position" where we can "start to look at how we can live with coronavirus" while "returning to a sense of normality".

People under the age of 18 returning from amber list countries will also not need to isolate when returning to England, and will also not need to take a coronavirus test on day eight.

Children aged between five and 10 will only have to take a day two test, while children ages four or under will be exempt from all testing and isolation.

Grant Shapps said in the House of Commons that the success of the vaccine rollout has allowed this lifting of restrictions. Picture: Getty

The Travel Secretary noted that while holidaymakers will be ecstatic with the lift on the rules, the changes are also about "reuniting families", some of whom have not seen each other in 18 months.

However, he added that the lifting of the guidance will mean people can travel for business, leisure and to see loved ones.

For countries on the red list, no changes will be made from July 19, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Brits travelling to amber list countries will have to have PCR tests prior to both journeys. Picture: Getty

This means people returning from red list countries to England will still be required to quarantine in Government approved hotels.

Countries will still be able to move from the amber to the red list, as the Government continue to keep an eye on emerging variants.

