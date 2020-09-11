Is Sweden off the UK quarantine list? Latest countries added and removed from travel corridors

Sweden has been added to the travel corridor list. Picture: PA/Getty

The UK government has removed Sweden from the quarantine list - here's your need-to-know on the rules.

Sweden has been added to the government 'safe list' of countries Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their return.

The country has seen a fall in coronavirus cases, with its seven-day case rate falling to 11.6 per 100,000 people in recent weeks.

From 4am on Saturday 12 September, anyone arriving to the UK from Sweden will no longer have to quarantine.

For more information on travelling to Sweden, visit the gov.uk website.

What countries have been added to the UK quarantine list?

Four new countries have been removed from the travel corridor list. Picture: PA

As well as removing Sweden from the list, the government added four countries to it.

From Saturday at 4am, those returning from Portugal, Hungary, French Polynesia, and Reunion will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The changes were announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Twitter last night.

He wrote: "Data shows we need to remove PORTUGAL (minus the AZORES and MADEIRA), HUNGARY, FRENCH POLYNESIA and REUNION from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe. If you arrive in England from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Data shows we need to remove PORTUGAL (minus the AZORES and MADEIRA), HUNGARY, FRENCH POLYNESIA and REUNION from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe. If you arrive in England from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 10, 2020

"Through enhanced data we now have the capability to assess islands separate to their mainland countries. If you arrive in England from the AZORES or MADEIRA, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Through enhanced data we now have the capability to assess islands separate to their mainland countries. If you arrive in England from the AZORES or MADEIRA, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 10, 2020

"This week, SWEDEN has been ADDED to the Travel Corridors list. If you arrive In England from Sweden, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days."

"All travellers returning to the UK MUST complete a Passenger Locator Form by law. This is vital in protecting public health & ensuring those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules. It is a criminal offence not to complete the form and spot checks will be taking place."

