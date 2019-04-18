Who were Joanna Dennehy's victims and how many people did the Peterborough ditch murderer kill?

Among Joanna Dennehy's murder victims were Lukasz Slaboszewski (left) and John Chapman (right). Picture: Cambridgeshire Police / PA

Peterborough ditch killer, Joanna Dennehy, is currently serving a life sentence for murdering three men in 2013.

In 2013, a series of murders were carried out in the Peterborough area. The victims' bodies were discovered in ditches on the roadside at various locations.

Now, Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid, is exploring the crimes of Joanna Dennehy in the latest episode of her Serial Killer documentary series.

Here's what we know about her victims and the crimes she carried out.

How many people did Joanna Dennehy kill?

Joanna murdered three people in total - all of whom were male.

She also travelled to Hereford shortly afterward and attempted to kill two others, but they survived the brutal attack.

All of her victims were stabbed to death.

Who were Joanna Dennehy's victims?

Joanna Dennehy was found guilty of murder and attempted murder. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police / PA

Lukasz Slaboszewski

Lukasz Slaboszewski was a 31-year-old Polish national who was living in Peterborough. He had met Joanna just a few days before he was killed.

After receiving a handful of suggestive messages from Joanna, Slaboszewski made his way to a property in Orton Goldhay, presumably to have sex with Dennehy.

When he got there, however, he was fatally stabbed in the heart with a pocket knife. Dennehy then reportedly stored his body in a wheelie bin - and even showed his corpse off to a teenage girl who lived locally.

John Chapman

Falklands veteran John Champan, 56, was Dennehy's housemate. The pair lived in the same bedsit as each other and Chapman allegedly had gotten high on drugs and drink just before he was murdered.

Dennehy stabbed Chapman multiple times, before contacting her accomplice, Gary Richards. During the telephone call to Richards, Dennehy apparently said: "Oops, I've done it again."

Richards then arrived at the crime scene with his friend Leslie Layton and helped Dennehy get rid of the bodies.

Susanna Reid explores Dennehy's crimes in her ITV documentary series. Picture: ITV

Kevin Lee

The very same day, Joanna carried out her third murder. Married father-of-two and property developer, Kevin Lee, was also Dennehy's landlord and lover.

His corpse, which was dressed in a black sequin dress, was uncovered on a roadside in Cambridgeshire. His body had been placed in a sexual pose.

The judge presiding over Dennehy's case at the Old Bailey, Justice Spencer, remarked: "The way in which his body was dumped was part of the playing out of your sexual and sadistic motivation."

Robin Bereza and John Rogers

In a rather odd move, Dennehy then drove 140 miles with Richards and Layton to Hereford, where she attempted to kill a further two men.

Despite stabbing Bereza and Rogers repeatedly, both men managed to survive Dennehy's attack.

Where is Joanna Dennehy now?

Following her arrest in Hereford, Dennehy pleaded guilty to murdering three men, and trying to kill two others.

Justice Spencer sentenced Dennehy to life, stating: "Within the space of ten days you murdered three men in cold blood. Although you pleaded guilty, you've made it quite clear you have no remorse."

He also said Dennehy was "a cruel, calculating, selfish and manipulative serial killer."

She is currently serving her time in HMP Bronzefield in Surrey.

What time is Susanna Reid's documentary on?

Susanna Reid explores Dennehy's crimes in detail, as part of her Serial Killer documentary series.

In one chilling scene from the documentary, Dennehy can be seen laughing at the police station, shortly after her arrest.

It airs on ITV on Thursday, 18th March, 2019, at 9pm.

If you miss the episode, you can catch up after the show on ITV Hub.