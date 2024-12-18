Grace Dent revealed as new MasterChef judge after Gregg Wallace steps back

Grace Dent has been confirmed as Gregg Wallace's replacement on MasterChef. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Grace Dent is set to step into the role of judge on Celebrity Masterchef 2025.

Restaurant critic Grace Dent is set to replace Gregg Wallace in the next series of MasterChef.

The former I'm A Celeb contestant has been confirmed to join the show alongside John Torode for its 20th season, after former host Gregg revealed he was stepping away from the show amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Upon the news being announced, Grace released a statement which read: "I've been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it. It's all about uncovering and championing talent - and to have ended up in this position, is more than a dream to me."

She continued: "I'm so excited that I can't eat, which is severely detrimental to a restaurant critic. I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef. I can't wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025."

Grace Dent will join John Torode on MasterChef. Picture: Alamy

John Torode went on to add: "I have loved working with Grace on MasterChef over the years. She has been an excellent guest, an inspiring critic and also set some incredible challenges. Expertise is what MasterChef is all about, from the contestants to our wonderful production team, to us as judges.

"The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise, makes Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series."

Grace Dent has been a critic on MasterChef before. Pictured alongside Jay Rayner and Leyla Kazim. Picture: BBC/Shine TV

Grace has previously appeared on MasterChef as a guest critic and took part in MasterChef: Battle Of The Critics last year.

As well as this she has hosted the food podcast Comfort Eating and written over 20 books, while also taking part in the 2023 series of I'm A Celebrity.