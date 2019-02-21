Kerry Katona could face jail after skipping court date over 'children's truancy'

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona could be facing prison after failing to appear in court over allegations of truancy for one of her five children.

It is alleged that one of her kids is "not attending enough days at school" and the matter was due to be handled at Brighton Magistrates Court - but the 38-year-old was a no-show.

Kerry has five kids from three marriages, Molly, 17, Lily, 16, Heidi, 12, Maxwell, 10, and Dylan-Jorge, 4.

She claims that the reason for her absence was due to a commitment she had in Scotland, telling her 337,000 Instagram followers: "I have been booked for a paid appearance in Scotland for which members of the public have already paid."

According to the MailOnline, prosecuting lawyer Gareth Jones told those in court that "it is an imprisonable offence. She didn't provide any evidence of the engagement.

"But, as she is a media personality, there probably is some truth in it.

"If she doesn't attend on the new date, we will seek to prove in absence and seek a warrant."

The Celebs Go Dating singleton has been warned that if she misses one more hearing she could face jail time.

It's not the first time Kerry has faced accusation of this nature after she took her family on holiday to Barbados during school time in 2017 and failed to pay a fine.