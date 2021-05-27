UK to be 'as hot as Ibiza' on May Bank Holiday weekend with 23C temperatures

27 May 2021, 08:21 | Updated: 27 May 2021, 08:26

The Bank Holiday weekend looks set to be a scorcher
The Bank Holiday weekend looks set to be a scorcher. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

UK Bank Holiday weather: temperatures look set to soar over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Parts of the country look set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend with temperatures expected to soar.

It's been reported that areas in London and the Southeast will reach as high as 23C on the second May Bank Holiday weekend.

Read more: Full list of festivals and live music events returning to the UK this summer as Covid restrictions ease

Temperatures are expected to reach 23C on the Bank Holiday Monday, which would be the same temperature as Ibiza.

The wet and windy weather will be replaced by sun
The wet and windy weather will be replaced by sun. Picture: PA

After a wet and windy May, it is expected that today (Thursday May 27) will be the last day of poor weather - with temperatures expected to soar from Friday.

As reported by the Mirror, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Thursday will dawn bright as you step outside.

"It may be a bit chilly but it's going to warm up very quickly and very nicely.

"Showers easing, we gain some clearer skies.

Read more: Greece reveal new beach rules, with sun lounger distancing and a ban on bar music

Temperatures look set to soar from Friday (stock image)
Temperatures look set to soar from Friday (stock image). Picture: Getty

"[Today] some sunshine and feeling warm throughout the afternoon as temperatures climb into the high teens if not low 20s.

Forecasters have predicted highs of up to 22C in some parts of the country today, with rain expected to fall this evening and into Friday morning.

However, temperatures look set to soar from tomorrow and into the weekend.

