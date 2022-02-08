UK weather: New map shows Britain to be hit by 30cm of snow next week

By Heart reporter

The Met Office has predicted the country will be hit by snow by the end of the week.

It looks like the temperature is set to drop again this week, with snow predicted across the country.

Latest weather maps from WX Charts show flurries of the white stuff will fall in the highlands as early as Wednesday morning, before moving down the country next week.

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, has said that over the next week there would be between two and three centimetres of snowfall in northern areas of the UK.

Snow is set to fall in the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

He added to the Express.co.uk that more than ten times that amount could fall in mountainous parts of the country.

The Met Office has also predicted snow towards the end of the week and into next.

Forecasters state: “Wintry showers in the north Thursday, elsewhere rain clearing from the far south then dry.

“Very windy across northern Scotland. Mostly fine Friday before rain spreads to northern areas Saturday.”

While Scotland will see the worst of the weather, England could be colder than Finland by Valentine's Day.

Up to 23 inches of snow could fall in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Temperatures are expected to get as cold as -5C in some places, so make sure you wrap up if you are heading outside.

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond told The Sun: "A plunge of Arctic air looks set to sweep down across the UK later in the week, which may well see hard frost and some snow.

“Temperatures ahead are expected to average out rather lower than through much of winter, with more frequent incursions of Arctic air.

“A wetter and chillier mix looks likely as we head into March. Late snow is a possibility.”

The temperature could dip to -5C next week. Picture: Alamy

Snow could reach further south in the latter part of the month, with Met Office experts predicting the cold weather will continue.

The forecast until Feb 20 states: "Through the rest of this period high pressure will likely dominate across most of the UK.

"Rainfall will be limited at first with a risk of some wintry showers in the north and east, with an increasing chance of rain in western and Northwestern areas later.

"Temperatures likely to be near average with the potential for a brief colder interlude for northern and eastern parts."