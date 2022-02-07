Kirstie Allsopp says youngsters can afford a house if they give up Netflix, coffee and the gym

7 February 2022, 14:58

Kirstie Allsopp said it 'enrages' her when people say they can't afford to buy a house
Kirstie Allsopp said it 'enrages' her when people say they can't afford to buy a house. Picture: Channel 4/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Location, Location, Location star has received a flurry of backlash over her home-buying comments.





Kirstie Allsopp, 50, thinks that young people can afford to buy their own homes, but that they need to give up their gym memberships, Netflix subscriptions and daily coffees to make it happen.

The TV star, best known for hosting property shows such as Location, Location, Location alongside Phil Spencer, said it "enrages" her when people claim they cannot afford to buy a house.

Kirstie, whose parents are Baron Charles and Lady Fiona, bought her first home when she was only 21-years-old with the help of her family.

At the time, the TV personality bought the property for £51,000, which would be £112,000 today with the adjustments of inflation. Today the average home costs £255,556.

Kirstie Allsopp is reportedly worth £16million
Kirstie Allsopp is reportedly worth £16million. Picture: Alamy

Speaking the The Times, Kirstie said: "I get enraged when people say they can’t afford to buy. They can. But they have to move, which is hard if you don’t have roots there."

"I know there are many who can’t afford to buy, but others are not willing to make the sacrifices".

Kirstie Allsopp is best known for presenting Location, Location, Location with her on-screen partner Phil Spencer
Kirstie Allsopp is best known for presenting Location, Location, Location with her on-screen partner Phil Spencer. Picture: Channel 4

She continued: "I bought my first property when I was 21. Yes, I had help. But when I bought, the lifestyle of easyJet flights, coffee, gym memberships and Netflix didn’t exist.

"I used to walk to work and take my own sandwich. Interest rates were 15 per cent; I was earning £11,500 a year. Interest rates are much lower today.

"Ask yourself, could you get a job, live at home with your parents for three years, and save every penny for a deposit? I’ve seen people do it. They make enormous sacrifices. It’s not impossible for everybody."

As pointed out by The Times, in order to save for the average first-time buyer deposit of £59,000, you would have to give up your coffee, gym memberships, Netflix and easyJet flights for 37 years.

