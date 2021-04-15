Brits to bask in 15C sunshine on first weekend of pub gardens reopening in England

Highs of up to 15C are expected on the first weekend of pubs reopening. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

UK weekend weather: the first weekend of pub gardens being open in England will see sunny weather in parts of the country.

If you've spent any time this week shivering in a pub garden wearing two coats, it looks like your luck might be about to change...

Read more: Fury after pubs hit with no-show customers in first week of reopening

The weather looks set to get warmer in the next few days, just in time for the first weekend that pubs gardens are open in England.

Pub gardens in England have been open since Monday. Picture: Getty

The cold weather will continue on into Friday, but that's all set to change on Saturday - with highs of up to 15C expected in parts of the country.

In the south east of England, the mercury will likely hover between 11 and 15C.

According to The Sun, other parts of the country will be slightly cooler but still "fine, dry and bright" this weekend.

This week's cold weather will be replaced by 15C sunshine on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The Met Office also predicts that Sunday will "feel pleasant in the sunshine".

The warmer weather comes just days after pubs, bars and restaurants were permitted to welcome customers outdoors in England.

Read more: People over 45 can now book coronavirus vaccines in England

Around 40 per cent of England's pubs are currently open. Picture: Getty

The public have flocked to pub gardens, rooftops and terraces, with many facing extremely cold temperatures and even snow in the early week.

Next week, it has been reported that England could see a 'mini-heatwave' with highs of 17C - meaning a further boost to the hospitality industry.

NOW READ:

When will indoor dining resume?