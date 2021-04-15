Brits to bask in 15C sunshine on first weekend of pub gardens reopening in England

15 April 2021, 08:28 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 08:30

Highs of up to 15C are expected on the first weekend of pubs reopening
Highs of up to 15C are expected on the first weekend of pubs reopening. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

UK weekend weather: the first weekend of pub gardens being open in England will see sunny weather in parts of the country.

If you've spent any time this week shivering in a pub garden wearing two coats, it looks like your luck might be about to change...

Read more: Fury after pubs hit with no-show customers in first week of reopening

The weather looks set to get warmer in the next few days, just in time for the first weekend that pubs gardens are open in England.

Pub gardens in England have been open since Monday
Pub gardens in England have been open since Monday. Picture: Getty

The cold weather will continue on into Friday, but that's all set to change on Saturday - with highs of up to 15C expected in parts of the country.

In the south east of England, the mercury will likely hover between 11 and 15C.

According to The Sun, other parts of the country will be slightly cooler but still "fine, dry and bright" this weekend.

This week's cold weather will be replaced by 15C sunshine on Saturday
This week's cold weather will be replaced by 15C sunshine on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The Met Office also predicts that Sunday will "feel pleasant in the sunshine".

The warmer weather comes just days after pubs, bars and restaurants were permitted to welcome customers outdoors in England.

Read more: People over 45 can now book coronavirus vaccines in England

Around 40 per cent of England's pubs are currently open
Around 40 per cent of England's pubs are currently open. Picture: Getty

The public have flocked to pub gardens, rooftops and terraces, with many facing extremely cold temperatures and even snow in the early week.

Next week, it has been reported that England could see a 'mini-heatwave' with highs of 17C - meaning a further boost to the hospitality industry.

NOW READ:

When will indoor dining resume?

Latest News

See more Latest News

The photos were shared in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh

Royal family share unseen pictures of Prince Philip with his great grandchildren

US set to impose new Russia sanctions and expel officials over huge Solarwinds hacking attack

UK & World

Greensill: David Cameron will respond 'positively' to any request for evidence from lobbying inquiries

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

What is the prize for Masterchef? Here's what we know...

What do you get for winning Masterchef?

TV & Movies

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford is having a baby with his girlfriend Paige

Pete Sandiford baby details: Gogglebox star reveals he’s set to become a dad

Gogglebox

The Masterchef final has been rescheduled

When will the final of Masterchef 2021 air?

TV & Movies

Where are the cast of The Circle in 2021?

Where are the cast of The Circle USA now?

TV & Movies

Matty in Emmerdale is played by Ash Palmisciano

Who is Matty in Emmerdale played by? Everything you need to know about Ash Palmisciano

TV & Movies

How many episodes of The Circle USA season two are there?

How many episodes of The Circle USA season two are there?

TV & Movies