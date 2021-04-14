Fury after pubs hit with no-show customers in first week of reopening

By Polly Foreman

Pub bosses have revealed that they have had a number of customers not show up to their bookings.

Pubs, restaurants and the general public have vented their anger after punters with booked tables failed to show up in their first week of reopening.

There have been suggestions that people who do this should be blacklisted, given the extremely difficult time the hospitality industry has experienced during the pandemic.

According to a report by Birmingham Live, one restaurant wrote: "This is infuriating in all industries, but please don't do it especially at the moment after the last 12 months!"

Showing their support, another added: "Absolutely hate the general public, they complain if you try to take deposits, yet they do things like this too! Not nice at all!"

A third added "I despair", while a fourth said the no-shows were "Disgusting."

One person suggested: "You need to take deposits-or just card details so if they don’t show then you charge. Most places are doing this. Personally I’m gutted as would’ve loved a table at yours today."

Another claimed that no-shows should be blacklisted from the venue, with one writing: "They should be blacklisted forever. So lazy and rude. And would no doubt be the first to complain on TripA if there was the smallest of issues if they bothered to turn up."

Pubs and restaurants in England were allowed to welcome customers outside on April 12.

Around 40 per cent of the country's pubs have reopened, with only those who have outside areas - like beer gardens and terraces - permitted to do so.

