UK Weather: Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain

24 August 2023, 10:24

A yellow weather warning has been issued
A yellow weather warning has been issued. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The UK is set for stormy weather today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have announced a yellow weather warning as heavy rain and wind are set to batter the UK.

The Met Office predicts sunshine and showers for Thursday, with southern areas due to experience rain and thunderstorms.

The worst of the weather is set to hit the South coast of England from Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight, to Sussex and the Kent coast.

The yellow weather warning is active from 7am-12pm on Thursday.

This warning comes days before the August bank holiday which is set to see the showery conditions continue.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "We expect the warmer air to be pushed away and temperatures could return to normal levels, closer to the August average.

"We expect the bank holiday to be a changeable picture. It will depend where you are in the country."

The bank holiday will see showers
The bank holiday will see showers. Picture: Alamy

Mr Snell continued: "In the south, temperatures will be in the low 20s, maybe pushing 22C in London.

"In the north, temperatures will likely be in the high teens.

"For some areas, Saturday and Sunday will be the best days, and for others Monday will be the best day.

"It will be a mixed picture, but there should be plenty of dry and bright weather to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas."

The is set to be some sunshine this August bank holiday
The is set to be some sunshine this August bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

