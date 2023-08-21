UK Weather: Met Office reveals weather update for August bank holiday

21 August 2023, 13:13

What will the weather be like for the August bank holiday?
What will the weather be like for the August bank holiday? Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The August bank holiday weather forecast has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have given a weather update for the August Bank holiday.

After Storm Betty and Storm Antoni brought heavy rain and wind to the UK, it was hoped that the August bank holiday weekend would bring some much needed sunshine.

However, the latest Met Office forecast predicts that that this may not happen.

The Met Office say: "The end of August is likely to see widespread unsettled conditions, bringing showers and sunny spells, as well as occasional strong winds, to many parts of the UK."

The weather is set to be unsettled this bank holiday weekend
The weather is set to be unsettled this bank holiday weekend . Picture: Getty

The report continues: "Eastern areas have a higher likelihood of seeing more frequent showers, some of which may turn heavy or thundery, while western areas are most likely to see some drier spells. However, this does not preclude the risk of showers in the west as well. Temperatures are expected to be close to normal for many but may be slightly depressed in wetter or windy areas.

"Moving into early September, a continuation of the unsettled theme is most likely, with northern areas perhaps having the greater chance of rain and showers, while any drier spells are more likely in the south.

It is set to be showery across the UK
It is set to be showery across the UK. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office have also revealed a forecast for the beginning of September:

"There are currently few strong signals for the first half of September, meaning that typical early-Autumnal conditions are the most likely scenario across the UK. Northern and western areas are likely to see more unsettled weather, with the greatest likelihood of drier weather being in the south and east.

"It is also possible that some more prolonged spells of warm weather might affect areas towards the later stages of the period. Temperatures are generally expected to be close to average at first but may become slightly above average as the month progresses."

September weather is set to be unsettled according to the Met Office
September weather is set to be unsettled according to the Met Office. Picture: Alamy

Despite the stormy conditions in the UK, the rest of Europe has been experiencing a heatwave that has left many countries with wildfires.

Popular holiday spot Tenerife saw fires spread across the island, with Portugal also experiencing wildfires and having to evacuate thousands of residents.

