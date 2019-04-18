Pink moon 2019: how to see April's full moon TONIGHT

The pink moon will be visible tomorrow (stock image). Picture: Getty

The 'pink moon' will be visible in the UK today - here's how, what time and where you can see it

April's full moon will be visible to the UK tonight, which has in the past appeared pink because of the lunar orb hitting peak illumination.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the April fill moon and will it turn pink?

In the UK, the full moon will reach its peak at 12:12pm BST, but will not be visible until after 8:05pm. One the moon gas risen over the horizon, it will be the brightest its been all month.

However, it has been reported that the moon will not turn pink tonight as in previous years - but may take on a slightly reddish hue.

The April full moon will be visible tonight (stock image). Picture: Getty

Why is it called a 'Pink Moon'?

The name 'Pink Moon' dates back to the time-keeping traditions of Native American tribes in America.

Amy Nieskens from the Old Farmer’s Almanac said, according to the Express: “April’s Full Moon is known as the Full Pink Moon because it heralded the appearance of wild group phlox or moss pink, one of the first Spring flowers.

“It is also known by many other names to herald the start of Spring, including the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

Despite its name, the moon will not actually look pink (stock image). Picture: Getty

“This month, in many areas of the country gardening season is in full swing.”

And The Royal Observatory Greenwich added: “Over time, different cultures have given names to full moons across the lunar calendar.

“Many of the Moon’s nicknames have come to us from Native American culture because for their way of life, the cycles of the lunar phases were just as important a method of timekeeping as the longer solar cycle of the year, as defined by the motion of the Sun.

“The number of Moon names differs slightly tribe to tribe, but many assign either 12 or 13 Full Moons to the year.”