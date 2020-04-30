Wetherspoons plan to reopen pubs 'in or around' June

30 April 2020, 10:32 | Updated: 30 April 2020, 10:40

Wetherspoons plans to reopen pubs 'in or around June'
Wetherspoons plans to reopen pubs 'in or around June'. Picture: PA

Pub chain JD Wetherspoons closed its doors in March amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Wetherspoons has announced that it's planning to reopen hundreds of UK branches of pubs and hotels 'in or around June'.

Read more: Parents rave over bizarre hack which keeps bread fresh days after sell by date using celery

The pub chain's chairman Tim Martin and chief executive John Hutson will be taking 50 per cent pay cuts, and the business is also said to be considering taking a £50m government-backed loan.

Wetherspoons have been planning how to reopen after lockdown
Wetherspoons have been planning how to reopen after lockdown. Picture: PA

Mr Martin said, according to BBC: "The coronavirus outbreak is having a severe impact on the UK pub sector.

"In these challenging times I would like to thank everyone at the company, its suppliers, landlords, banks and the government for their support and commitment. We've had to take significant action to reduce costs, decisions which have not been taken lightly.

Read more: Captain Tom Moore awarded title of Colonel as he celebrates 100th birthday today

"We look forward to re‐opening our pubs and hotels and welcoming back our teams in the near future."

However, the government has not indicated when or to what to extent the lockdown measures will be lifted before June, and Wetherspoons has not outlined how it plans to open at this time.

Wetherspoons were forced to close their stores in March
Wetherspoons were forced to close their stores in March. Picture: PA

Although the future of lockdown remains uncertain, it has been reported that pubs could be last to open if measures are relaxed gradually - and some have even suggested that they could remain closed until Christmas.

When Cabinet Minister Michael Gove was asked in a recent interview whether pubs will be open 'before winter', he replied: "The other inference that I draw from your question, which is that areas of hospitality will be among the last to exit the lockdown — yes, that is true."

NOW READ:

Next announces plans to reopen some stores - and hints at massive sale when they return

Latest News

See more Latest News

Students will be eligible for refunds if they meet the criteria

Students are eligible for accommodation refunds if they're affected by lockdown, confirm CMA

Coronavirus: B&Q reopens all 288 stores - despite the country still being in lockdown

UK & World

Coronavirus: 'Concern' as data shows number of journeys in Scotland is on the rise

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Who won Too Hot To Handle?

Who wins the prize money on Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle?

TV & Movies

The pregnant woman has asked for advice about her overbearing mother-in-law (stock images)

Mum asks if she's being unreasonable for not telling mother-in-law the sex of her baby

Lifestyle

This Tik Tok hack reveals how we should be closing cereal packets

Genius hack reveals we've been closing cereal boxes the wrong way our entire lives

Lifestyle

Olly Murs has revealed he was rushed to hospital when doctors thought he has sepsis

Olly Murs shares 'sepsis' horror story after being rushed back to hospital after operation

Celebrities

Vintage babies are predicted to make a comeback this decade (stock images)

Vintage baby names to make a comeback in 2020 - including Doris and Mildred

Lifestyle

Rebekah Vardy has been praised for her latest photo

Rebekah Vardy praised for ‘honest’ photo of her post-baby body four months after giving birth

Celebrities