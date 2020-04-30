Wetherspoons plan to reopen pubs 'in or around' June

Wetherspoons plans to reopen pubs 'in or around June'. Picture: PA

Pub chain JD Wetherspoons closed its doors in March amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Wetherspoons has announced that it's planning to reopen hundreds of UK branches of pubs and hotels 'in or around June'.

Read more: Parents rave over bizarre hack which keeps bread fresh days after sell by date using celery

The pub chain's chairman Tim Martin and chief executive John Hutson will be taking 50 per cent pay cuts, and the business is also said to be considering taking a £50m government-backed loan.

Wetherspoons have been planning how to reopen after lockdown. Picture: PA

Mr Martin said, according to BBC: "The coronavirus outbreak is having a severe impact on the UK pub sector.

"In these challenging times I would like to thank everyone at the company, its suppliers, landlords, banks and the government for their support and commitment. We've had to take significant action to reduce costs, decisions which have not been taken lightly.

Read more: Captain Tom Moore awarded title of Colonel as he celebrates 100th birthday today

"We look forward to re‐opening our pubs and hotels and welcoming back our teams in the near future."

However, the government has not indicated when or to what to extent the lockdown measures will be lifted before June, and Wetherspoons has not outlined how it plans to open at this time.

Wetherspoons were forced to close their stores in March. Picture: PA

Although the future of lockdown remains uncertain, it has been reported that pubs could be last to open if measures are relaxed gradually - and some have even suggested that they could remain closed until Christmas.

When Cabinet Minister Michael Gove was asked in a recent interview whether pubs will be open 'before winter', he replied: "The other inference that I draw from your question, which is that areas of hospitality will be among the last to exit the lockdown — yes, that is true."

NOW READ:

Next announces plans to reopen some stores - and hints at massive sale when they return