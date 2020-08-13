When does Eat Out To Help Out End?

The Eat Out To Help Out scheme was launched in August 2020 to encourage us all back to restaurants again - but when is the finish date?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Eat Out To Help Out scheme in August 2020 to help restaurants back on their feet following the business set backs of coronavirus.

The government discount scheme allowed customers 50 per cent off the price of their meal and drinks (but not alcohol) throughout the month of August at participating restaurants - but when does Eat Out To Help Out scheme end?

The discount, which has seen big chains including Nando’s, Wagamamas and even McDonalds take part, is currently being enjoyed by food and drink lovers across the country but sadly, all good things must come to an end.

Here’s when the Eat Out To Help Out scheme ends:

When does the Eat Out To Help Out scheme end?

Having started on August 3, the Eat Out To Help Out scheme will only be valid in the month of August, meaning it officially ends on August 31.

Right now, you can enjoy the scheme by eating at the selected restaurants - you’ll find plenty of local options too - on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays.

You simply turn up, order, and the 50 per cent off will automatically be applied to your bill at the end.