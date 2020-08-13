McDonald's Eat Out To Help Out rules and prices explained

The McDonald's Eat Out To Help Out rules explained. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

McDonald's prices have dropped for customers as the fast food chain takes part in the Government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

Throughout August, people will be able to get 50 per cent off food at selected restaurants partaking in the Government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

Included in the list of businesses taking part in the scheme is McDonald's, which means their food is being sold for lower prices than ever.

However, some customers have been left confused about the rules and prices of the food, and how they can get the 50 per cent off.

How can I get 50% off my McDonald's?

Customers will be able to get 50 per cent off their McDonald's order throughout August with the Government's new Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

However, the 50 per cent off is only available for customers dining in.

This means you can't get the discount if you get McDonald's to takeaway, through delivery or Drive Thru.

McDonald's customers dining in can get 50% off their orders. Picture: PA

What are the new McDonald's prices?

These are the new prices of your favourite McDonald's items:

Big Mac - £1.69

Bacon Cheese Burger - £0.99

Bacon Mayo Chicken - £0.69

Double Cheese Burger - £0.79

Quarter Pounder - £1.69

Vegetable Deluxe - £1.69

Filet-O-Fish - £1.69

Cheese Burger - £0.49

McChicken Sandwich - £1.69

Hamburger - £0.44

Mayo Chicken - £0.49

20 Chicken Nuggets - £2.39

9 Chicken Nuggets - £1.89

5 Chicken Selects - £2.39

Veggie Dippers - £1.69

3 Chicken Selects - £1.84

6 Chicken Nuggets - £1.69

Mozzarella Dippers Share-box - £2.54

Mozzarella Dippers - £0.94

Dips - £0.10

Happy Meal - £1.49

Large Fries - £0.74

Medium Fries - £0.59

Small Fries - £0.49

Mini McFlurry - £0.39

McFlurry - £0.49

Milkshake - £0.94

Large Milkshake - £1.04

