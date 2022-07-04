Worker who was accidentally paid 300 times his salary takes the money and disappears

A worker was accidentally paid 300 times his salary. Picture: Google maps/Getty Image

By Naomi Bartram

A man who was accidentally paid 330 times his salary handed in his resignation and took the money.

One employee who found he had been paid nearly £150,000 for a month’s work decided to hand in his resignation and leave.

The man has not been named, but worked for Chilean frozen foods giant Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos in Chile for around 500,000 pesos (or £450) a month.

When he then received 165million pesos (£150,000) on May 30, he initially raised the overpayment with his manager who flagged it to HR at the time.

Cial accidentally paid the worker £150,000. Picture: Google Maps

While he agreed to go to the bank the following day to return the cash, the company claims he never turned up.

According to Chilean newspaper DF Mas, bosses couldn’t get hold of him until June 2, when the worker gave in his resignation via a lawyer.

The company has now filed a complaint with law officials, charging the man with misappropriation of funds.

Cial's legal action states: “He was informed and clarified that this money did not correspond to the payment of any service.”

No arrests have been made.

Cial was founded more than 50 years ago and owns brands La Preferida, San Jorge and Winter.