Who is Anton Du Beke's father and what happened between them?

2 August 2023, 12:41 | Updated: 2 August 2023, 12:46

Who is Anton Du Beke's father and what happened between them?
Who is Anton Du Beke's father and what happened between them? Picture: Shutterstock
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Anton Du Beke's father as the Strictly Come Dancing judge reveals traumatic stabbing incident?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anton Du Beke, 57, has opened up about his abusive upbringing and an incident where his violent father stabbed him in the leg and stomach.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, who has never spoken about the incident before, made the admission while filming Kate Garraway's Life Stories.

The episode will air on ITV on 2nd August, where Anton will share more about his upbringing, this love for dance and his life with wife Hannah Summers and their twins.

Here's everything you need to know about Anton Du Beke's recent revelations, from his father's identity to the stabbing incident:

Anton Du Beke appears on Kat Garraway's Life Stories, 2023
Anton Du Beke appears on Kat Garraway's Life Stories, 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

Who is Anton Du Beke's father and mother?

Anton Du Beke was born on 20th July 1966 to Hungarian father Antal Xavier Beke and Spanish mother Ascensión Beke.

His parents are not in the public eye and so information about them is scarce. We do know that Anton was brought up on a council estate in Sevenoaks, Kent, by his parents.

After Anton's parents divorced, he was not in contact with his father until he died in 2001.

Speaking in an interview with The Times about his father's death, Anton said: "I knew he was going to tell me my father had died and I didn't care, or want to know.

“He was a stranger to me. That sounds a bit harsh and I don't mean to sound like that.”

Anton Du Beke attends the BAFTA Television Award, 2023
Anton Du Beke attends the BAFTA Television Award, 2023. Picture: Getty

Anton is still close to his mother, who has always been supportive of his dancing career.

Speaking of her, he said: “What I love more than anything else about being well known is the impact it has on my mum.

“I love the fact people know I’m my mum’s son and people know my mum. My mum is fabulous and lovely. I love that she’s sort of got a bit famous... and she comes along now and again to see the show and it’s great.”

Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah Summers attend The Dream Ball, 2016
Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah Summers attend The Dream Ball, 2016. Picture: Getty

What happened between Anton Do Beke and his father?

Anton Du Beke revealed in his interview on Life Stories that his father was violent towards him.

One incident, he shared, ended with his father stabbing him in the leg and the stomach, causing him to spend three days in hospital.

Speaking on Life Stories, he explained: “I got stabbed in the leg and in the stomach because of a fight on Boxing Day and it was an idiotic situation.

“I remember walking out of the house to walk up to the hospital holding my leg and a police car drove past and I waved them down and I said: ‘He’s in there with a knife.’

“Anyway, they carted him off and I ended up in hospital for three or four days. My only concern was getting back into the studio and dancing and the embarrassment of it.”

Anton Du Beke and Kate Garraway pictured during the filming of Life Stories
Anton Du Beke and Kate Garraway pictured during the filming of Life Stories. Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking about the embarrassment he felt around the injury, Anton revealed that he told people he had a hamstring injury.

Anton's father was cleared in court over the incident.

Speaking about the violence growing up, Anton said: “The alcoholism and the violence … [it was] towards me, because I was a boy, a young man I suppose. You’ve got an alcoholic father and a situation where if you’re in the house, [he’s] drinking then you end up with the fights and stuff.

“You’d move room to get away from all of it and then he follows you in and the next thing you know the violence starts and then it came to a head one evening, I ended up in hospital for three days.”

You can watch Anton Du Beke's full Life Stories on ITV at 9:00pm on 2nd August.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

This Morning favourite Emma Kenny has given birth

This Morning star Emma Kenny gives birth after secret pregnancy

Stephen Mulhern 'to replace Phillip Schofield' as Dancing On Ice host

Stephen Mulhern 'to replace Phillip Schofield' as Dancing On Ice host alongside Holly Willoughby

TV & Movies

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Release date, new eye and hosts revealed

Full cast of BBC series Wolf and where you recognise them from

Full cast of BBC series Wolf and where you recognise them from

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Amy Dowden has shared a cancer update

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden shares emotional cancer update

EastEnders' Freddie Slater to reunite with mum Little Mo as his father's identity is revealed

EastEnders' Freddie Slater to reunite with mum Little Mo as his father's identity is revealed

TV & Movies

What happened between S Club 7 and Hannah Spearritt?

Why is Hannah not going on S Club 7 tour and has she left the band?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had shared the first pictures from her Jamaican wedding to footballer Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares first pictures from wedding to Andre Gray

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

TV & Movies

Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' TV and film roles, husband and children

Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' other TV and film roles, husband and children

TV & Movies

"Does your daycare do this!? Coz I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot!

Mum reveals her kids' nursery hands out gourmet breakfasts during drop-off

Parenting

Emmerdale has revealed a first look at the aftermath of Rishi Sharma’s tragic death.

Emmerdale first look as devastated Jai finds father Rishi dead

TV & Movies

Emmerdale fans recover from Rishi's shock death last night

Emmerdale fans heartbroken over Rishi's shock death as soap star quits show

TV & Movies

How much are Coldplay tour tickets in Dublin and what is the Croke Park capacity?

Coldplay tour 2024: Dublin ticket prices and Croke Park capacity explained

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

Kristen revealed why she and her husband let their girls drink non-alcoholic beer.

Kristen Bell admits she lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer

Celebrities

Pregnant Sarah Platt breaks down in tears as baby’s father is finally revealed.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt breaks down as baby’s father is finally revealed

TV & Movies

Britain is in for a soggy summer as the Met Office predicts no hot weather until mid-August.

UK Weather: When will it stop raining?

Lifestyle

Old-style stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes.

When do old stamps go out of date? Royal Mail deadline and how to swap them

Lifestyle