Exclusive

Boyzlife chat about their exciting world tour

Boyzlife appeared on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Boyzlife's Keith Duffy and Brain McFadden chatted to Heart Breakfast about their upcoming world tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boyzlife members Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy joined Heart Breakfast to talk about their upcoming world tour.

The singing legends joined Amanda Holden and JK to reveal all about their upcoming performances, as well as hint at what fans can expect from their exciting shows.

They also revealed the strangest gift they've ever received from a fan and confessed who their dream collaborators would be.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Amanda Holden and JK in for Jamie Theakston, 6:30am-10am weekdays