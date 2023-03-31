Boyzone's Keith Duffy says his children are 'absolutely distraught' after family loss

31 March 2023, 13:06

Keith Duffy has opened up about the death of his dog
Keith Duffy has opened up about the death of his dog. Picture: Instagram

Keith Duffy has opened up about the death of his family dog in an emotional Instagram post.

Boyzone star Keith Duffy has said his family have been left ‘devastated’ following the death of their beloved dog.

Keith shared pooch Lenny with his wife Lisa Smith and their two children Jay and Mia and had him for nearly 15 years.

Alongside three photos of the dog, he wrote: "My children are absolutely distraught and devastated this morning as their best friend of nearly 15 years, their doggie Lenny (Len Len), passed away and is now gone to doggie heaven.

"He was such a huge part of our family and played a vital role as their best friend as they grew up."

"It’s amazing how human like he was. When either of the kids where sad or unwell he wouldn’t leave their side he was a huge support mechanism to them and us.

"All life is precious even our pets. So long Len Len."

Friends and followers were quick to comment on the post, with Ronan Keating writing: "So Sorry Dus. Heartbreaking."

Someone else wrote: "So sorry to read this. Dogs are absolute earth angels, they’re so good at minding us and the glue in the family, it’s a huge loss.”

Someone else said: "So sorry @officialkeithduffy it’s horrible when we loose a pet. They are part of the family."

Keith Duffy and wife Lisa Duffy in 2012
Keith Duffy and wife Lisa Duffy in 2012. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Keith called himself the 'proudest parent in the world' after his daughter Mia, who has autism, graduated from university last October.

The former pop star and his wife Lisa attended the official ceremony to watch their youngest child, 22, accept a BSc in Enterprise Computing from Dublin City University (DCU).

Taking to Instagram to share the incredible moment, Keith wrote: "To all who have followed our story for over 20 years Today marks the biggest milestone ever.

Keith Duffy and his daughter Mia who graduated last year
Keith Duffy and his daughter Mia who graduated last year. Picture: Instagram

“Mia Graduating from Dublin City University with honours. A day we where made to believe would never happen.

"We are blessed for all your support and that Mia was given every opportunity to reach her full potential only by never taking ‘No’ for an answer from anyone along the way.

"We are the proudest parents in the world. Mia herself has always pushed herself and worked hard to achieve her own Goals and continues to do so.

"Please take the positive from this and See believe and achieve! Yes you can yes we can."

