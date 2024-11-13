Bridget Jones 4: New sequel trailer shocks fans with beloved character death

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy's trailer is released. Picture: Universal

By Tom Eames

Fans of Bridget Jones were left emotional after the eagerly awaited trailer for the fourth movie confirmed the heartbreaking news that a beloved character has passed away.

In the last film, 2016’s Bridget Jones’ Baby, Renee Zellweger’s iconic character finally tied the knot with Mark Darcy, portrayed by Colin Firth.

The couple’s on-again, off-again romance had spanned all three movies, culminating in their happily-ever-after when Mark was revealed to be the father of her child.

But in Helen Fielding’s fourth book, Mad About The Boy, Mark tragically dies while working abroad as a human rights lawyer, leaving Bridget to navigate motherhood alone. The new trailer reveals that the movie follows this storyline, confirming Mark’s passing prior to the film’s events.

Hugh Grant is back as Daniel Cleaver. Picture: Universal

Fans unfamiliar with the book were devastated, sharing their shock on social media with comments like, “I wasn’t ready to cry over Mr Darcy’s death in the new Bridget Jones movie!” and “What do you MEAN there’s a fourth movie and they killed Mr Darcy?!”

The trailer offers a glimpse into Bridget’s life as a single mother, with her friends urging her to move on from her four-year self-imposed dating ban after Mark’s death.

Leo Woodall joins the cast. Picture: Universal

She leaves her TV career behind to juggle school runs, with plenty of humour as she navigates life alongside 'Yummy Mummies'.

In one scene, her two kids end up stuck in a tree, only to be rescued by two dashing men: The White Lotus star Leo Woodall and Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor.

This sets up a love triangle with Leo playing Roxster, Chiwetel as PE teacher Mr Wallaker, and the return of Hugh Grant as the ever-charming Daniel Cleaver.

Fans are also treated to a playful nod to Pride and Prejudice when Roxster dives into a pool to save a small dog, mirroring Mr Darcy’s famous scene. Romance with Roxster quickly ignites, while Bridget also finds herself growing closer to Mr Wallaker.

The film’s script is co-written by Helen Fielding, Abi Morgan, and Dan Mazer, with Michael Morris directing. Alongside Renee and Hugh, fans will see familiar faces like Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones as Bridget’s quirky parents, and Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, and James Callis returning as her best friends.

Sarah Solemani reprises her role as Miranda, and Emma Thompson returns as Dr. Rawlings.

The movie is released on February 14th, 2025.