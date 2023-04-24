Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how magician Enzo pulled off disappearing act

BGT magician wows with teleporting trick

By Alice Dear

Britain's Got Talent viewers were left speechless after watching magician Enzo on the talent show over the weekend.

Britain's Got Talent returned on Saturday night with a handful of new acts ready to compete for the chance to win a place at the Royal Variety Performance.

Among this weekend's acts was French magician Enzo Weyne, who wowed the judges, the audience at the audition and viewers watching at home with his shocking disappearing act.

Enzo's act saw him disappear from a chair in the centre of the stage and reappear on the side of the stage.

If the first part of the act wasn't impressive enough, Enzo went on to tell the audience and the judges that he would show them how he did it by wearing a high-vis outfit while repeating the same act.

Enzo's Britain's Got Talent act saw him transport from one position on the stage to another. Picture: ITV

However, as people watched who they believed to be Enzo move from the chair to the side of stage in his high-vis outfit, the real Enzo appeared on the other side of the stage.

Judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were left speechless at the act and Enzo received four yeses to continue to the next round.

People took to Twitter to share their shock at the incredible act, meanwhile, others shared their theories of how he pulled to act off.

Anybody else’s kids making them rewind and replay Enzo’s act over and over? 🙄 #BGT — RugbyKids (@RugbyKids_) April 22, 2023

I'm searching for Enzo’s family. He must have a twin brother. #BritainsGotTalent #BGT — dagi (@dagiye) April 22, 2023

Enzo's a twin. Their hairlines, facial spots and foreheads are slightly different. Fooled me to begin with though and still a great act #BritainsGotTalent — Webby (@Daniel_Webby) April 22, 2023

The main theory is that Enzo is a twin, and the pair perform as the same person in order to wow audiences with their act.

One person wrote on Twitter: "#BGT Even if he was a twin, I reckon Enzo should get a golden buzzer anyway", while another added: "I'm searching for Enzo’s family. He must have a twin brother. #BritainsGotTalent #BG."

A third person, who took the time to investigate the act, wrote: "Enzo's a twin. Their hairlines, facial spots and foreheads are slightly different. Fooled me to begin with though and still a great act #BritainsGotTalent."

Read more: