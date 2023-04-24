Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how magician Enzo pulled off disappearing act

24 April 2023, 15:20 | Updated: 24 April 2023, 15:23

BGT magician wows with teleporting trick

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Britain's Got Talent viewers were left speechless after watching magician Enzo on the talent show over the weekend.

Britain's Got Talent returned on Saturday night with a handful of new acts ready to compete for the chance to win a place at the Royal Variety Performance.

Among this weekend's acts was French magician Enzo Weyne, who wowed the judges, the audience at the audition and viewers watching at home with his shocking disappearing act.

Enzo's act saw him disappear from a chair in the centre of the stage and reappear on the side of the stage.

If the first part of the act wasn't impressive enough, Enzo went on to tell the audience and the judges that he would show them how he did it by wearing a high-vis outfit while repeating the same act.

Enzo's Britain's Got Talent act saw him transport from one position on the stage to another
Enzo's Britain's Got Talent act saw him transport from one position on the stage to another. Picture: ITV

However, as people watched who they believed to be Enzo move from the chair to the side of stage in his high-vis outfit, the real Enzo appeared on the other side of the stage.

Judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were left speechless at the act and Enzo received four yeses to continue to the next round.

People took to Twitter to share their shock at the incredible act, meanwhile, others shared their theories of how he pulled to act off.

The main theory is that Enzo is a twin, and the pair perform as the same person in order to wow audiences with their act.

One person wrote on Twitter: "#BGT Even if he was a twin, I reckon Enzo should get a golden buzzer anyway", while another added: "I'm searching for Enzo’s family. He must have a twin brother. #BritainsGotTalent #BG."

A third person, who took the time to investigate the act, wrote: "Enzo's a twin. Their hairlines, facial spots and foreheads are slightly different. Fooled me to begin with though and still a great act #BritainsGotTalent."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Molly-Mae Hague has taken her daughter Bambi on her first holiday

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish holiday with baby Bambi

Cam and Tayla were rumoured to have 'cheated' on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Cam Woods and Tayla Winter's secret 'affair' explained

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress

Celebrities

Len Goodman has died after a battle with bone cancer

Len Goodman: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, cause of death and family

Trending on Heart

A woman has said her neighbour has complained about her washing line

Furious neighbour claims laundry on washing line is 'ruining her view'

Lifestyle

Strictly Come Dancing star Len Goodman has died aged 78

Len Goodman dead: Strictly Come Dancing star dies of bone cancer aged 78

Dale Meeks has passed away at the age of 47

Emmerdale star Dale Meeks dies aged 48 as Ant and Dec share tribute

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

How Paul O'Grady broke his TV contract to adopt another rescue dog

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster

Paul O'Grady funeral: The meaning behind Buster floral tribute of star's late dog

Harry Potter is looking for a new cast

New Harry Potter series looking to cast children for leading roles

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Billie Faiers has opened up about her 'nightmare' trip back from the Maldives

Billie Faiers defended by fans after complaining about flight home from the Maldives

Sue Radford has hit back at those who question how she makes her money

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at claims she didn’t pay for luxury Florida holiday

Paul O'Grady's grandson held on to a tribute to the star

Paul O'Grady's grandson carries touching tribute to Lily Savage at star’s funeral

Paul O'Grady's husband was emotional as he travelled in the procession to the church

Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line the streets to bid farewell to TV legend

Here's how you can see the Lyrid Meteor Shower this weekend

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2023: What date and time will it be visible and how do I see it in the UK?

News

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Parenting

The Asian hornet has been sighted in the UK twice this year already

Asian hornet with deadly sting identified in the UK for second time this year

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield has been praised for offering a caller a surprise getaway

Phillip Schofield surprises This Morning caller with getaway amid unhappy marriage

TV & Movies