The secret to Adele's AMAZING weight loss has been 'revealed'
19 June 2019, 10:24 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 10:41
Adele has reportedly lost more than a stone in weight after taking up pilates with Ayda Field.
Adele has reportedly lost over a stone in weight after going to Refomer Pilates with her best friend Ayda Field.
The singer, 31, recently showed off her impressive transformation at a Spice Girls concert - and fans have been grappling to learn her secret.
Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️
A source told The Sun: "Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.
"She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.
"It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life."
Reformer Pilates is popular among a number of a-list celebs - including Kate Winslet, Jennifer Aniston and Madonna.
It was reported back in April that Adele had split from her husband of three years Simon Konecki.
Her spokesperson said at the time: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy."