The secret to Adele's AMAZING weight loss has been 'revealed'

Adele has reportedly lost weight after taking up pilates. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Adele has reportedly lost more than a stone in weight after taking up pilates with Ayda Field.

Adele has reportedly lost over a stone in weight after going to Refomer Pilates with her best friend Ayda Field.

The singer, 31, recently showed off her impressive transformation at a Spice Girls concert - and fans have been grappling to learn her secret.

A source told The Sun: "Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.

"She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.

"It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life."

Adele has reportedly been attending pilates with her friend Ayda Field. Picture: Getty

Reformer Pilates is popular among a number of a-list celebs - including Kate Winslet, Jennifer Aniston and Madonna.

It was reported back in April that Adele had split from her husband of three years Simon Konecki.

Her spokesperson said at the time: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy."