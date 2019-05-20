AJ Pritchard's younger brother Curtis 'signs up for Love Island 2019'

AJ Pritchard will reportedly head into the villa this June. Picture: Getty/ITV

The younger brother of the Strictly Come Dancing professional is said to be heading into the villa this June

AJ Pritchard's younger brother Curtis looks set to star in the new series of Love Island, which kicks off in June.

Curtis Pritchard, 23, will reportedly be part of the latest set of singletons jetting off to the villa in search of love.

A source told The Sun: "His body is ideal for being in swimwear all day, plus he’s a lovely bloke with a great sense of humour so is sure to be a hit with the ladies.

"They are also hoping that he will bring some sexy salsa moves to the villa."

Curtis hit headlines late last year after he and AJ were beaten up in a Cheshire nightclub. Curtis saved his brother from sustaining an injuiry that could have threatened his dance career, and ended up having to have surgery in his knee.

In an interview with James O'Brien on LBC about the attack, which took place in during a night out with friends on 27 December and left AJ with bruises on his face, arms, legs and body, they said they thought the reason behind the horrific attack was because the perpetrators were jealous of the attention AJ was receiving in the club.

Opening up about the terrifying ordeal, Curtis said: "The only possible outcome that I could think, that is such a child mindset that this could be, is jealousy of who AJ is…

"He did get attention from people wanting photos, and people kept coming up and recognising him. I could only think there was one reason why - they were jealous.

"It was completely unprovoked," he added.

Speaking about how the sickening attack happened, AJ said: "We were out in our local town where we feel very safe. We were just enjoying our night. Curtis was violently pushed from his left. Before he could put his arm up, he was punched by 5 people from his right. He took the full force for me."