Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Alesha Dixon has been showing off her growing baby bump on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon

By Alice Dear

Alesha Dixon and her partner Azuka Ononye are expecting their second baby.

Alesha Dixon is pregnant with her second child.

The Britain’s Got Talent show confirmed the news live on the ITV talent show, saying she is “over the moon” about expecting.

But how far along is Alesha? How did she announce her pregnancy and who is her partner?

How did Alesha announce her pregnancy?

Alesha and Azuka have been together for years. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon

It was Ant and Dec that announced Alesha was pregnant.

On the first live show of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, the presenting duo performed a song introducing the show, with one of the lines being: “And Alesha is expecting.”

Following the performance, the pair congratulated Alesha, who said she was “over the moon” about the news.

When is Alesha’s due date?

While it is unknown how long Alesha is along in her pregnancy, many woman wait until three months to announce the news.

With that in mind, Alesha should be due to give birth sometime in November.

Alesha already has a daughter, Azura, who she welcomed in 2013. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon

Who is Alesha’s partner?

Alesha has been in a long-term relationship with partner Azuka Ononye for years now.

Azuka, 38, is a professional model and dancer.

The couple already have a daughter together, Azura, who was born in 2013.