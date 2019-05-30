Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

30 May 2019, 12:30

Alesha Dixon has been showing off her growing baby bump on Britain's Got Talent
Alesha Dixon has been showing off her growing baby bump on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Alesha Dixon and her partner Azuka Ononye are expecting their second baby.

Alesha Dixon is pregnant with her second child.

The Britain’s Got Talent show confirmed the news live on the ITV talent show, saying she is “over the moon” about expecting.

But how far along is Alesha? How did she announce her pregnancy and who is her partner?

How did Alesha announce her pregnancy?

Alesha and Azuka have been together for years
Alesha and Azuka have been together for years. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon

It was Ant and Dec that announced Alesha was pregnant.

On the first live show of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, the presenting duo performed a song introducing the show, with one of the lines being: “And Alesha is expecting.”

Following the performance, the pair congratulated Alesha, who said she was “over the moon” about the news.

When is Alesha’s due date?

While it is unknown how long Alesha is along in her pregnancy, many woman wait until three months to announce the news.

With that in mind, Alesha should be due to give birth sometime in November.

Alesha already has a daughter, Azura, who she welcomed in 2013
Alesha already has a daughter, Azura, who she welcomed in 2013. Picture: Instagram/Alesha Dixon

Who is Alesha’s partner?

Alesha has been in a long-term relationship with partner Azuka Ononye for years now.

Azuka, 38, is a professional model and dancer.

The couple already have a daughter together, Azura, who was born in 2013.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Alesha Dixon asset

Who is Alesha Dixon's partner Azuka Ononye and how long has he been with the BGT judge?
Can you spot the hilarious blunder?

Model Nick Youngquest flashes more than he bargained for in x-rated Instagram snap - can you spot it?
Holly and Phil

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield look worse for wear on boozy holiday together
Katie Price with kids Junior and Princess

How many kids does Katie Price have, who are their fathers and how old are her children?
Gregg welcomed son Sid into the world

Gregg Wallace shows off newborn son Sid after years of struggling to conceive

Trending on Heart

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show

TV & Movies

The treatment banishes zits straight away

The £27 spot-removing stickers are now back in stock, but be quick!

Beauty

JK Rowling has written four new books

Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'
The best-selling 2013 novel is being adapted into a film starring American actor Ansel Elgort.

When is The Goldfinch movie out, who's in the cast with Ansel Elgort and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

The full cast of Gavin and Stacey

Who’s in the Gavin and Stacey cast? From James Corden and Rob Brydon to Joanna Page and Alison Steadman

TV & Movies

The campaign wants to get women speaking confidently about their privates

The Eve Appeal's Get Lippy Campaign: It's time to talk about 'down there'

Lifestyle