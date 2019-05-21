Alex Jones welcomes baby with husband Charlie Thomson and reveals adorable name

Alex Jones has welcomed a baby boy. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Alex and Charlie announced the birth of their second baby on Instagram with an adorable photo.

Alex Jones has said she's 'besotted' after giving birth to a baby boy.

The presenter, 42, announced the happy news on Instagram - sharing a photo of the baby and revealing that she's named him Kit.

She wrote: And then there were 4!!!

"Little kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3.

"Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!!

"A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes".

This is Alex and husband Charlie Thomson's second child together. They are already parents to Teddy, two.

She first announced her pregnancy in December last year while presenting The One Show, saying: “Now I’ve not been on the mince pies! There is a little baby – look”.

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson have welcomed their second baby. Picture: Getty

And opening up about her struggle to conceive again, she added: “I have to say, the first time – absolutely fine. Luckily, God, it happened.

“But second time, not as easy. I suppose I’m older now, but we took it for granted that it would be OK. But you don’t really know until you start trying how it’s going to go, do you?

“The majority of couples I know have had something, not always IVF, but some problem that needs to be sorted out.

“Suddenly you see someone pregnant or with a newborn and you don’t really hark back to what happened before because everyone’s just delighted there’s a baby.”