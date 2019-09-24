Alex Reid left heartbroken as fiancée Nikki Manashe suffers fifth miscarriage

Alex Reid's fiancée loses fifth baby after another heartbreaking round of IVF. Picture: Instagram

The former cage fighter and his partner admit their "souls are broken" following the death of their fifth child.

Alex Reid has revealed his fiancée Nikki Manashe has suffered a fifth miscarriage following another heartbreaking round of IVF.

The devastated couple, who have already endured one ectopic pregnancy and four miscarriages, announced the death of their "angel baby" on social media last night and told fans it was time to "rest and heal a broken heart".

The former cage fighter, 44, took to Instagram to share the sad news with his followers and praised his "amazing" partner for handling the painful experience once again.

Alex posted: "It brings me with great sadness that I have to write this post. Today we lost our 5th baby Phoenix Reid. No words can describe the pain that couples go through who lose a child.

"My amazing partner @ivf_chasing_dreams has been through so much from painful treatments to operations time and time again.

"Women who go through IVF I salute your bravery, men who stand by there sides I respect you. We will have our happily ever after.

"But for now it’s time to rest and heal a broken heart."

Alex, who has been engaged to Nikki since 2014, also shared a touching poem about miscarriage.

The quote read: "I never got to hold you or bounce you on my lap.

"I never got to read to you or watch you as you nap.

"You slipped away so quickly before I said your name.

"And I want the world to know, I loved you just the same."

IVF health blogger Nikki, who campaigns to raise awareness about fertility struggles, also reached out to fans in the wake of her baby's death, telling Instagram followers she was still determined to give birth to her "rainbow baby".

Posting alongside a picture that said "sensitive post", Nikki wrote: "Unfortunately today the scan confirmed that Baby Phoenix Reid was no longer viable. We are heart broken and devastated. I was so excited to announce this baby but unfortunately I am announcing my 5th angel baby in heaven.

"Having now lost 5 babies we are determined to meet our rainbow baby. I have so much sympathy for others going through this because it really does break your soul."