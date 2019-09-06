Alexandra Burke shares touching post after finding out boyfriend Angus MacDonald has been diagnosed with bowel cancer

6 September 2019, 16:06 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 16:10

Alexandra' boyfriend has just been diagnosed with cancer
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The singer and X Factor winner is understandably heartbroken about the news.

Alexandra Burke has spoken out about staying by her boyfriend, Angus MacDonald's side after he was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The 31-year-old singer has insisted she will "always" be there for him, as the 26-year-old Hull City footballer has spoken out about the condition.

Alexandra and Angus have been together for two months
Angus posted on his Instagram yesterday announcing the awful news, along with an emotional caption praising his amazing circle of friends and family who are there for him.

The picture, which shows the hunk in his orange and black kit, reads: "This is not an easy post to write but life isn’t always an easy road to navigate.

"The news broke today from my club that I have been diagnosed with Bowel Cancer.

"After a year on the sidelines and recently getting back into full training, returning to the pitch felt closer than ever, so this news has come as a complete shock and is hard to take and fully process.

"However, I’m blessed to have fantastic family and friends and some very good people around me to help me get through this, as well as amazing team mates and staff at the club who have been with me all the way through the past year."

This is not an easy post to write but life isn’t always an easy road to navigate. The news broke today from my club that I have been diagnosed with Bowel Cancer. After a year on the sidelines and recently getting back into full training, returning to the pitch felt closer than ever, so this news has come as a complete shock and is hard to take and fully process. However, I’m blessed to have fantastic family and friends and some very good people around me to help me get through this, as well as amazing team mates and staff at the club who have been with me all the way through the past year. I’m getting my head around this new challenge that lies ahead. I will be ready to fight this head on, and I’m going to do whatever I can to get back to full health and back on that pitch. I’m going to take a few days away from social media, and get some alone time with my nearest and dearest. Goose x #tigers 🐯♥️

The emotional post continued: "I’m getting my head around this new challenge that lies ahead.

"I will be ready to fight this head on, and I’m going to do whatever I can to get back to full health and back on that pitch.

"I’m going to take a few days away from social media, and get some alone time with my nearest and dearest."

Alexandra just enjoyed a trip to Dubai with Angus and some friends
Love Island's Josh Denzel commented saying "you're gonna beat this", as did many of Angus' football friends.

X Factor winner Alexandra shared a sweet snap of her and Angus walking in Dubai on her Instagram stories yesterday, which she captioned: "Always by his side. Forever"

The tragic news comes only just after Alexandra's 31st birthday last week and follows Angus' discovery of a blood clot in his leg last September, which meant he pulled out of football for nine months.

