Alison Hammond flaunts impressive weight loss in bold zebra print dress

3 December 2019, 16:12

Alison is looking incredible recently as she continues to shed the pounds
Alison is looking incredible recently as she continues to shed the pounds. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The This Morning presenter has been open about her weight loss journey and is looking amazing.

Alison Hammond has been praised by fans for her incredible weight loss as of late, following her newest Instagram post.

The ITV presenter, who is known for her showbiz reporting and bubbly style of interviewing A-Listers has been open about her partnership with Weight Watchers as she is an ambassador for the brand.

READ MORE: Alison Hammond signed by E4 bosses to appear on Celebs Go Dating

As well as posting regular videos of her working out at the gym with her trainer, Ellis, the Birmingham-based star, 44, also posts selfies and full-lengths snaps.

And her most recent pic, a full body snap of the star posing in a bold zebra print dress backstage at I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Alison only just posted the new snap, and it's received a wave of lovely supportive comments from her friends and followers.

"Looking FABULOUS" said one, while another added: "Looking good girly".

Another fan of the star commented: "You are a inspiration, I can see the results of WW!"

The praising seems never-ending, with another saying: "Looking good WW suiting u x"

It seems Alison made a new year's resolution to lose weight as she started in January 2019, when she introduced fans to her “new best friend” personal trainer Ellis Gatfield.

Sharing a selfie of her with him, Alison explained the fat loss expert was on hand to “get that feel good factor back in my life through fitness”.

And after four months of personal training sessions Alison was announced as a Weight Watchers ambassador in April of this year, and admitted she was “embarrassed” by her 20 stone weight.

Speaking in a promotional video for the company, Alison said: “I need to get healthier for myself.”

Alison captioned the video on her social media: “This is something I wanted to achieve for a long time and I haven’t managed it on my own, so I went to my local workshop and met my lovely Wellness Coach Andrea and the rest is history!

“I’m falling in love with the journey and hope you will support me as much as you can.”

