Alison Hammond bravely reveals she is pre-diabetic as she vows to 'change her ways'

By Alice Dear

Alison Hammond has begged fans for support after receiving the news she is pre-diabetic.

Alison Hammond, 45, has revealed she is pre-diabetic.

The reality TV star turned This Morning figure opened up about the news on Wednesday's show, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield she has to "change her ways".

Alison Hammond told Holly and Phil she wanted to change her ways. Picture: ITV

Alison came out with the information, which was a shock to Holly and Phil, following a segment she led on the current series of I'm A Celebrity.

Speaking to the viewers and the presenting duo, Alison said: "I've had some news guys and I'm willing to share it if you've got the time.

"I found out that I'm actually pre-diabetic so I need your help, and I've really got to change my ways."

Holly and Phil told Alison they would help support her. Picture: ITV

Looking into the camera and speaking to the viewers, she added: "That includes you guys, if you see me out there buying any chocolate or sweets, please I'm begging you, I'm not allowed to have it."

Alison said that this is "serious", but that she does have a "chance to turn this around".

She added: "It is type two so I really want your help."

Alison begged fans for help as she vows to change. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phil told Alison she was very "brave" for announcing it on live TV, and vowed to help support her through the journey.

Fans of the star have also been offering words of encouragement to Alison via social media.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Alison you can do this get on top of it now honestly you will feel so much better. I was diagnosed with diabetes 3 years ago I’m on insulin you really don’t want to get to that stage, you have chance to get on top of it now lots of luck and love."

Another added: "You're not alone Alison. Well done on raising awareness of pre diabetes. Make sure you get good info from a Registered Dietitian! We're here to help and you can manage this #stronggirl."

