Alison Hammond leads tributes as This Morning guest Heather Bone dies of cancer aged 41

Heather Bone, who appeared on This Morning a few weeks ago, has sadly died aged 41.

Heather Bone appeared on the ITV daytime show after winning a prize just a few weeks ago, and captured the hearts of the nation after sharing her story.

She was the caller selected for dosh on your doorstep, and told Alison Hammond that she had just three months to live after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Heather revealed that she was throwing a farewell party, and This Morning donated an extra £1,000 on top of her £1,000 cash prize.

The news of Heather's passing was confirmed by her family on Instagram, with a message reading: "After a long battle with cancer, Mum went in the most peaceful and perfect way last night.

"Mum inspired so many people and will do for years to come, she always put others first and ALWAYS stayed positive which kept the whole family going.

"On behalf of Mum she was so grateful of the support everyone gave us the past year as it kept her positive. After suffering for so long she deserves a rest. Sleep tight Mum."

Alison was among the many commenters of the post, writing: "God bless Heather on her next journey now, I’m so honoured to have met her. RIP Heather."

After Heather's initial appearance on This Morning, viewers rushed to donate to her Gofundme account.

She subsequently spoke about her happiness about all the support in a chat with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, saying: "I woke up yesterday with my Instagram having 260 followers, and I woke up today with my Instagram following at 32,000 followers."

Phil replied: "That's incredible! And I hear you've been up late reading all the messages, because it's been overwhelming?"

Heather then said: "Yes, it's been so overwhelming, I have probably slept about two hours last night, reading all the messages."

Phil replied: "You got a message from Laura Whitmore, Great British Bake Off finalist 2020 Laura Adlington offered to make you a cake, a stranger has offered to make a balloon display for the party.

"Lots of people were asking if you had a Gofundme page, so your sister-in-law set that up. This is one of those things where you think, social media is a good thing."

Heather replied: "Yes, it's just gone mental, my boy, because they are teenagers, they keep saying, 'Oh my god, mum,' looking at my Instagram, running around the house every time it creeps up by another thousand, it's just gone crazy."