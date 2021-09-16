Alison Hammond leads tributes as This Morning guest Heather Bone dies of cancer aged 41

16 September 2021, 11:44

Heather Bone, who appeared on This Morning a few weeks ago, has sadly died aged 41.

Alison Hammond has paid tribute after a This Morning guest tragically died of cancer aged 41.

Heather Bone appeared on the ITV daytime show after winning a prize just a few weeks ago, and captured the hearts of the nation after sharing her story.

She was the caller selected for dosh on your doorstep, and told Alison Hammond that she had just three months to live after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Heather revealed that she was throwing a farewell party, and This Morning donated an extra £1,000 on top of her £1,000 cash prize.

The news of Heather's passing was confirmed by her family on Instagram, with a message reading: "After a long battle with cancer, Mum went in the most peaceful and perfect way last night.

Heather Bone has sadly passed away
Heather Bone has sadly passed away. Picture: Instagram/Heather Bone

"Mum inspired so many people and will do for years to come, she always put others first and ALWAYS stayed positive which kept the whole family going.

"On behalf of Mum she was so grateful of the support everyone gave us the past year as it kept her positive. After suffering for so long she deserves a rest. Sleep tight Mum."

Alison was among the many commenters of the post, writing: "God bless Heather on her next journey now, I’m so honoured to have met her. RIP Heather."

After Heather's initial appearance on This Morning, viewers rushed to donate to her Gofundme account.

Heather won the Dosh on your Doorstep segment with Alison Hammond
Heather won the Dosh on your Doorstep segment with Alison Hammond. Picture: ITV

She subsequently spoke about her happiness about all the support in a chat with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, saying: "I woke up yesterday with my Instagram having 260 followers, and I woke up today with my Instagram following at 32,000 followers."

Phil replied: "That's incredible! And I hear you've been up late reading all the messages, because it's been overwhelming?"

Heather then said: "Yes, it's been so overwhelming, I have probably slept about two hours last night, reading all the messages."

Phil replied: "You got a message from Laura Whitmore, Great British Bake Off finalist 2020 Laura Adlington offered to make you a cake, a stranger has offered to make a balloon display for the party.

"Lots of people were asking if you had a Gofundme page, so your sister-in-law set that up. This is one of those things where you think, social media is a good thing."

Heather replied: "Yes, it's just gone mental, my boy, because they are teenagers, they keep saying, 'Oh my god, mum,' looking at my Instagram, running around the house every time it creeps up by another thousand, it's just gone crazy."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Verity and Jack and Ben and Stephanie were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together? And where are they now?

TV & Movies

Five Gogglebox stars have quit the show

Five Gogglebox stars quit the new series after death of loved ones

Gogglebox

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Nobody's Child
Married at First Sight UK is set to finish in October

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

TV & Movies

April Winsdor is played by Amelia Flanagan in Emmerdale

How old is April Windsor in Emmerdale and who plays her?

TV & Movies

How old is Ken Barlow in Coronation Street?

How old is Coronation Street's William Roache and what is his net worth?

TV & Movies

Barbara Knox has played Rita in Coronation Street for decades

How old is Rita from Coronation Street? And how long has Barbara Knox been on the soap?

TV & Movies

Gordon, Gino and Fred are back with a brand new series

Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek returns this month as start date is confirmed by ITV

TV & Movies

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK fans spot major clue Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling are still together

TV & Movies

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a Halloween special this year

Mrs Brown's Boys to return for Halloween special

TV & Movies

The supermarket checkout hack was shared to TikTok

Supermarket worker shares shopping bag hack to help speed up checkout time

Lifestyle

See who earns the most from Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off rich list revealed: See the winners who have earned millions

Great British Bake Off

Idris Elba will return to the screen as DCI John Luther in a new Netflix film

Netflix confirm Luther will return with Idris Elba in new film

Netflix

This rundown house has been given a makeover

Rundown house undergoes Cinderella-style transformation and it looks magical

Lifestyle

Nicki Minaj has been widely criticised for her tweet

Boris Johnson and Chris Whitty in spat with Nicki Minaj over 'ridiculous' coronavirus vaccine tweet

Lifestyle