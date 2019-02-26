Amber Davies: 'I'm the devil on Louise Redknapp's shoulder'

Amber Davies revealed she's been getting the shots in for her and Louise. Picture: Heart

EXCLUSIVE: The Love Island star revealed she's now BFFs with the Eternal star after meeting through the new 9 to 5 musical.

Amber Davies has been getting drunk with Louise Redknapp.

The Love Island winner, 22, visited Heart London Breakfast to give an update on her new life as a West End star, adding that she's been enjoying some boozy nights out with 9 to 5 co-star Louise, 44.

She said: "I love Louise. I’m like the little devil on her shoulder.

"I’m the one that gets the tequila shots out and ruins her life."

Jamie Theakston asked: "So it’s you who has led her astray?"

“Yes it was me!” she laughed.

Amber added that Louise will be returning to the critically acclaimed musical "this month or next month, we’ve missed her so much" after a freak injury meant she had to pull out of the show.

Louise fell over on her way to rehearsals in January, releasing a statement on Instagram that read: "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won’t be able to continue with my role in 9-5.

“Due to a nasty fall, I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got 10 (yes 10) stitches in my chin.

“Following my doctor’s orders – they have said I will be ok but as they say in the theatre ‘the show must go on’ and I wish the rest of the fabulous cast an amazing opening night and I will be back on that stage for 9-5 before you know it.”

Amber added that Louise isn't the only famous friend she's made through her new gig - she's now on first name terms with Dolly Parton.

Tomorrow night fans will get to see the pint-sized reality champ meeting the big-bosomed country icon at her Nashville home as part of a new ITV2 reality show, Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5.

She joked that she got on so well with her that she would be spending CHRISTMAS with her.