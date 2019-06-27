Amir Khan's dad blasts granddaughter's £75,000 first birthday party as ‘ridiculous’

27 June 2019, 11:17

Amir Khan has been slammed by his dad for spending £75k on his daughter's birthday
Amir Khan has been slammed by his dad for spending £75k on his daughter's birthday. Picture: PA Images/ Instagram

Amir Khan’s daughter’s rainforest-themed bash was complete with swinging monkeys and butterfly trees.

Amir Khan’s dad has hit out at his granddaughter's birthday party which reportedly cost a whopping £75k.

Professional boxer Amir and his wife Faryal Makhdoom threw and incredible rainforest themed bash for their second child Alayna who turned one in April.

The couple treated the toddler to an enormous cake, swinging monkeys and even butterfly trees at the Macron Stadium in Bolton.

But Amir's father Shah has now slammed the celebrations as "excessive", reigniting a long-standing feud with his son.

"We were not invited to the party. Amir's siblings and his parents were not there, which is very upsetting,” he told MailOnline.

View this post on Instagram

First dance with my daughter on her 1st birthday 🎈

A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) on

"But it didn't bother him or his wife. An awful lot of money was spent on the party and I feel it could have been better used. It seems a bit excessive to me."

Shah then went on to say that “every parent wants the best for their kids,” but what his son spent was “quite ridiculous”.

Read More: Mum ‘humiliated’ by parents after she couldn’t afford £40 for nursery teacher's gift

A rep for Amir refused to comment when approached by Heart.co.uk.

Meanwhile, at the venue - which the couple previously hired for their lavish £150k engagement party and their eldest daughter Lamaisah's £100k second birthday - it was decked out to resemble a tropical rainforest.

As well as floor to ceiling palm trees and vibrant stuffed animals dotted around, there was also a tropical printed dance floor with Alayna's name right in the middle.

Designed by Opulence Events London and Enchanted by Syma, extravagant tables were lined alongside the dancefloor covered in beautiful bouquets of flowers and dramatic candles.

A four-tiered birthday cake was covered in flowers, leaves and animal print, while lots of other sweet treats surrounded it.

Read More: A mum is convinced her daughter is the spitting image of Princess Charlotte... but what do YOU think?

Lucky guests were also treated to a pop-up van as well as performances from dancers dressed up as animals.

I’m A Celebrity star Amir and his family wore adorable matching outfits with Amir in a printed blazer and pink shirt, while Faryal opted for an embroidered skirt and matching crop top.

Their eldest daughter Lamaisah wore a black dress with a puffed tulle skirt underneath, while the birthday girl was in an off-the-shoulder dress.

Amir and Faryal - who have been married for six years - celebrated their daughter’s birthday two months late as they are busy planning to move out of Bolton down to London by the end of the year.

