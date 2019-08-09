Anne Hathaway says it 'broke' her to see other pregnant woman while she struggled to conceive

9 August 2019, 16:43

Anne is now pregnant with her second child
Anne is now pregnant with her second child. Picture: Instagram

The actress found it 'tormenting' to see pregnant women around her when she was struggling.

Anne Hathaway opened up and has revealed that she went through heartbreaking "infertility hell" before announcing that she was pregnant late July.

The 36-year-old is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman, but that it was a long and painful journey to get there.

She told the Daily Mail it left her feeling "broken and devastated" and that "each time I was trying to get pregnant and it wasn’t going my way, someone else would manage to conceive.

"I knew intellectually that it didn’t happen just to torment me, but, to be honest, it felt a little bit like it did."

Oscar winner Anne added that she actually felt embarrased about the fact she was jealous of pregnant women as people didn't speak about the issue.

The Devil Wears Prada star announced the amazing news on her Instagram on July 24th, posting a black and white mirror selfie with the caption:

"For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies.

"Sending you extra love."

Anne explained that she'd done the post and written that particular caption as she wanted to reach out to any other women who were going through the same struggles of conception.

The Hollywood actress added that it helped her to talk about the "pain" with women, and added "This has happened to me, it broke my heart, it broke me,” adding than many of those women would reply with “It happened to me, too”.

She continued: "That was the thing that allowed me to come through it, to feel my pain without having anyone rush in to define it or cure it".

Anne also revealed she felt upset whenever she was thoughtlessly asked when she’d get pregnant by those who were unaware.

