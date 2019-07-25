Anne Hathaway confirms pregnancy as her and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their second child

25 July 2019, 12:53

Anne Hathaway is expecting her second baby!
Anne Hathaway is expecting her second baby! Picture: Getty/Instagram

Anne Hathaway and her husband are expecting baby number two!

Anne Hathaway has just announced that she's pregnant with her second baby.

The actress, 36, who has starred in films like The Devil Wears Prada and Les Miserables, announced the happy news on Instagram - revealing her excitement at the news after an ongoing fertility struggle.

She shared a picture of her baby bump alongside the caption: "It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣ number two.⁣

"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

Anne and her husband Adam Shulman got married in 2012, and they share a son named Jonathan, born in March 2016, together.

The couple have opted to keep their son out of the spotlight, with Anne only sharing one image of the tot in 2017.

Posting a picture of him watching her speech to the United Nations on International Women’s Day a tablet, she wrote: "J.R.S. watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday."

She previously opened up about her connection to her son, saying: "I feel such a deep physical connection with my son.

"When he’s sick, I wake up in the middle of the night asking, 'Why does my throat hurt?'"If I have a headache, he will rub his little head. We are connected in ways that no one could ever explore in a lab. It’s just part of the magic of life."

