Anne Hegerty threatened with SUSPENSION from The Chase for swearing at a troll

Anne Hegerty has revealed she was almost suspended for a tweet posted on her account. Picture: ITV

Anne Hegerty has revealed that she was threatened with suspension from ITV after swearing at a troll

Anne Hegerty has revealed that she was threatened with suspension from The Chase after calling a troll a 'c***'.

The I'm A Celeb star, 60, was defending her ex-campmate Emily Atack when she wrote the post, and it racked up a whopping 25,000 likes.

Speaking about the incident on Lorraine, Anne said: "I've been known to get in trouble for doing that [answering back on Twitter].

Anne Hegerty defended Emily Atack against a troll last year. Picture: ITV

"I tweeted a tweet last month, it got 25,000 likes, before ITV ordered me to take it down and threatened me with suspension.

"So I took it down.

"Sometimes you don't always know what's appropriate or what people will find appropriate or not.

Anne took the tweet down as soon as she was called up on it. Picture: Getty

"One is not actually trying to upset the source of one's bread and butter."

While Anne didn't reveal the tweet she was referring to, it is thought that she was discussing the tweet in which she defended Emily Atack from a troll who told her she 'wasn't pretty enough' to play Blondie's Debbie Harry.

Anne hit back: "What a sad c*** you are" to the troll.