Anne Hegerty threatened with SUSPENSION from The Chase for swearing at a troll

11 April 2019, 07:31 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 08:05

Anne Hegerty has revealed she was almost suspended for a tweet posted on her account
Anne Hegerty has revealed she was almost suspended for a tweet posted on her account. Picture: ITV

Anne Hegerty has revealed that she was threatened with suspension from ITV after swearing at a troll

Anne Hegerty has revealed that she was threatened with suspension from The Chase after calling a troll a 'c***'.

Read more: Darcey Bussell quits as judge on Strictly Come Dancing

The I'm A Celeb star, 60, was defending her ex-campmate Emily Atack when she wrote the post, and it racked up a whopping 25,000 likes.

Speaking about the incident on Lorraine, Anne said: "I've been known to get in trouble for doing that [answering back on Twitter].

Anne Hegerty defended Emily Atack against a troll last year
Anne Hegerty defended Emily Atack against a troll last year. Picture: ITV

"I tweeted a tweet last month, it got 25,000 likes, before ITV ordered me to take it down and threatened me with suspension.

Read more: TOWIE's Amber Turner 'moves on from Dan Edgar with Love Island star'

"So I took it down.

"Sometimes you don't always know what's appropriate or what people will find appropriate or not.

Anne took the tweet down as soon as she was called up on it
Anne took the tweet down as soon as she was called up on it. Picture: Getty

"One is not actually trying to upset the source of one's bread and butter."

Read more: The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

While Anne didn't reveal the tweet she was referring to, it is thought that she was discussing the tweet in which she defended Emily Atack from a troll who told her she 'wasn't pretty enough' to play Blondie's Debbie Harry.

Anne hit back: "What a sad c*** you are" to the troll.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jeff has bravely spoken about how his young sons reacted when they found out their mother Jade died of cervical cancer

Jeff Brazier reveals how his and Jade Goody's sons reacted to her cancer
Elisabeth Moss has spoken openly about her Scientology

Elisabeth Moss Scientology: What has The Handmaid's Tale actress said about her religion?
The blogger told her fans that a 9-5 job isn't for her

Blogger hysterically cries after her Instagram account is deleted, claiming she is ‘nothing’ without her following
Gemma Collins made the shocking admission in front of James Argent

Gemma Collins reveals Dancing On Ice fall has 'really affected' her sex life with Arg
Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to give birth at her home in Windsor

Meghan Markle 'to give birth at home' like the Queen did

Trending on Heart

Aldi has just announced the return of their popular halloumi fries

Halloumi fries are now being sold at ALDI and they're only £2.29

Food & Health

Primark Birmingham Opens

World’s largest Primark officially opens in Birmingham

Fashion

Lunatics drops on Netflix on 19 April

When is Lunatics on Netflix and what other shows has Chris Lilley created?

TV & Movies

Sleep Divorce

Sleep divorces on the rise among couples who swear sleeping in separate beds improves marriage

Lifestyle

Louis Tomlinson and Felicty asset

Louis Tomlinson speaks on grief in haunting interview five days before sister Félicitié's death
Cannabis-infused makeup is trending

CBD beauty: What is it and how does cannabis oil affect your skin

Beauty