TOWIE's Amber Turner 'moves on from Dan Edgar with Love Island star'

Amber Turner has been linked to Charlie Brake from Love Island 2017. Picture: Getty

Amber Turner, who recently ended things with with her TOWIE boyfriend Dan Edgar, has been spotted getting close to Love Island's Charlie Brake

The Only Way Is Essex star Amber Turner has been snogging Love Island star Charlie Brake outside a nightclub, according to reports.

The pair were spotted canoodling outside celeb hangout Maddox nightclub after they were both clubbing with pals.

Amber Turner used to date TOWIE co-star Dan Edgar. Picture: Getty

“Amber and Charlie seemed really flirty and friendly in the club and were with two other people.

“But when they got outside and were waiting for a taxi they were snogging like teenagers. There were loads of people about but they didn’t seem to care who saw them.

“They actually made a cute looking couple. When the taxi came they got in with their mates and drove off.

Charlie Brake was previously in a relationship with Ellie Brown. Picture: Getty

“We couldn’t believe what we’d seen – everyone thought she was still hung up on Dan.”

Charlie appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island, coupling up with Ellie Brown. They ended their romance shortly after leaving the house, however, and Charlie has since been linked to TOWIE star Ferne McCann.

Amber, 25, ended her on-off romance with Dan Edgar, 28, earlier this year, and he is now in a relationship with their co-star Chloe Sims.

However, in a recent episode of TOWIE, Dan shocked viewers by cancelling his first ever date with Chloe, and revealing that he was still in touch with Amber.