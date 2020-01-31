Ant and Dec reveal first trailer for new Saturday Night Takeaway series after two year break

Ant and Dec will be back with a brand new series in February.

Just like Strictly, X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is staple weekend watching.

So it’s no surprise fans have gone wild after the brand new trailer was released today.

In a post shared on Ant and Dec’s joint Instagram account, the pair can be seen discussing whether this season will be the best yet.

Ant, 44, asks his best pal: “Do you really think we can make the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway the best ever?”

After Dec, 44, replies: “Yes, course we can,” the boys swiftly break into song.

Ant and Dec are back with Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: ITV

As clips of the show are played, the Geordie duo teases a whole host of exciting things including “Games, pranks, amazing prizes and big surprises.”

Read More: Ant and Dec to sign impressive £40million golden handcuffs deal with ITV

Classic play along segment ‘Win The Ads’ is also back, as well as a celebrity voiceover each week.

And it looks as though Stephen Mulhern is also back presenting alongside the boys, as he appears, saying: “I think you’re forgetting someone?”, before they reply: “I don’t think so…”

Read More: How many times have Ant and Dec won best presenter at the NTAs and what other awards have they bagged?

Next to the post, the boys wrote: “Think we can make #SaturdayNightTakeaway the best ever?! We certainly can-can! 💃💃”

Before adding: “On your telly this Feb @itvtakeaway @itv.”

One excited fan commented: “Literally buzzing for this to be bk missed it so much.”

“This is so cute!!! I am so excited!!!”, said another, while a third added: “Omg I can’t wait for this!! My favourite! ❤️”

This comes after ITV postponed Saturday Night Takeaway last year, after Ant stepped down from his TV work in March 2018 following his arrest on suspicion of drink driving following a car crash.

In an original statement, the Geordie pair said they did not want to compromise the quality of the show so thought it was better to rest it until 2020.

"My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off," Ant said.

"I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."