Why are Ant and Dec not attending the NTAs this year? The real reason the TV presenting duo are a no-show

Ant and Dec will not be attending this year's NTAs. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec are not attending the 2019 National Television Awards, here’s why.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – better known as Ant and Dec – have announced they will not be making an appearance at this year’s NTAs.

The duo were announced as nominees for Best Presenter earlier this year, an award they scoop every year.

Following the backlash the nomination bought, Ant and Dec revealed they will not be attending the biggest award show in British TV.

READ MORE: Furious Lisa Armstrong blasts 'disgusting' Ant

Ant and Dec have scooped the award year after year. Picture: PA

But why are Ant and Dec not attending?

The duo will be a no-show because they are currently busy filming audition rounds of Britain’s Got Talent.

Ant told The Sun: “If we do win – and I hope people still vote – then Dec deserves it, he's worked his socks off this year.

.

Ant and Dec are busy filming Britain's Got Talent. Picture: PA

"It's an accolade to how hard he's worked in tough circumstances. How good a friend he's been to me. How much of a professional he is.

“If we do win, then Dec will have to take most of it and I'll take a tiny bit for my few shows last year."