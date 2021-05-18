Ariana Grande marries fiancé Dalton Gomez in 'secret wedding'

Ariana and Dalton reportedly got hitched over the weekend. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Ariana Grande has confirmed she tied the knot with Dalton Gomez over the weekend.

Ariana Grande, 27, and Dalton Gomez, 25, married this weekend in a secret ceremony held in the pop-star's California home.

This was according to reports from TMZ, who say the couple's wedding was very "informal" and only had a "few guests" in attendance.

Now, a representative for the singer has confirmed the happy news.

They told PA: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate - [fewer] than 20 people.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

READ MORE: Ariana Grande looks unrecognisable as she shows off her REAL hair on Instagram

Ariana Grande announced her engagement back in December 2020. Picture: Instagram/Ariana Grande

TMZ reports that there was "no real ceremony" and it is yet to be revealed whether the pair planned the wedding or if it was an impulsive decision.

Ariana and Dalton were first linked in February 2019. Picture: Instagram/Ariana Grande

The Dangerous Woman singer was first linked to the luxury real estate agent in February 2020.

After 10 months together – spending a lot of time with one another during lockdown at the peak of coronavirus - Ariana Grande revealed she was engaged.

Ariana Grande showed off her gorgeous engagement ring on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Ariana Grande

Dalton proposed with a diamond engagement ring, which was set next to a pearl taken from Ariana's grandpa's tie pin.

The singer announced her engagement news on Instagram back in December 2020, captioning a number of loved-up snaps with: "forever n then some".

READ NOW: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards debut baby bumps on the red carpet